Rufus Labs partners with Ivanti to combine modernized applications with wearable solution

Rufus Labs, makers of wearable warehouse technology and workforce analytics software, today announced a strategic partnership with Ivanti Wavelink, the supply chain division of Ivanti. The combined solution allows for easy integration of Telnet and browser-based applications to communicate and deliver crucial information to and from Rufus Android wearables using Ivanti Velocity software and take advantage of Rufus’ no-cost hardware refreshes to stay ahead of the technology curve. The first organization benefiting from this partnership includes J. Jill, an American fashion retailer of women’s clothing and accessories, utilizing Rufus WorkHero and Ivanti Velocity Platform to enhance worker productivity and modernize their warehouse operations.

With 60% of warehouses still using legacy technology while trying to keep pace with growing consumer demands, this partnership allows for a seamless upgrade without completely replacing existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) or warehouse management system (WMS), thus improving productivity and efficiency nearly instantly. With the workforce crisis still creating challenges to fill jobs across the country, this partnership will further aid in keeping up with demand while not overworking employees, especially on short-staffed teams, the companies stated.

“At Rufus, we’re passionate about working with companies that further aid in our overall goal of creating efficient work environments,” said CEO and founder of Rufus Labs, Gabe Grifoni. “Our partnership with Ivanti Wavelink is completely in line with that goal, and we’re excited to offer customers a more streamlined integration to already existing Telnet and Web Apps that give our wearable devices even more functionality and integration.”

Rufus WorkHero is the only subscription model wearable technology platform certified for Ivanti Velocity and Ivanti Speakeasy products. Rufus Labs is now a certified gold partner and reseller of Ivanti Velocity solutions. In a recent implementation of the combined solution of Rufus WorkHero and Ivanti Velocity, a Fortune 500 Dental Device Manufacturer improved pick speed by 42 percent, saving an estimated $900,000 in direct labor costs.

“Our Velocity platform was created with operational excellence in mind and purpose-built for the task workers performing in business-critical environments. Velocity, the Enterprise Mobile Application platform, not only allows migration and modernization, but also offers workflow automation and integrates seamlessly with existing host and web-based applications,” said Brandon Black, vice president and general manager of the Ivanti supply chain business unit. “This partnership will aid in streamlining supply chain and warehouse operations, and we are thrilled to be partnering with Rufus Labs.”

Ivanti Velocity works with Android, iOS and Windows 10 Operating Systems. It connects to Telnet hosts (including IBM 5250/3270 and VT100/220), web apps, SAP EWM and Oracle SIM hosts. For Telnet and Oracle SIM hosts, it can present applications to users in a modern touch interface, either with automatic, predictive reformatting or with a customized experience.

Rufus Labs’ WorkHero includes workforce analytics and labor management software, rugged wearable technology, and support. Wearable computers and barcode scanners offer real-time scanning metrics, scan and non-scan labor task management, and workforce data to continually improve warehouse operations. Rufus Labs’ customers always receive the latest software and hardware as a part of the subscription offering.



