MMH    Topics     PMMI

Rutgers University awarded 2021 Mark C. Garvey Scholarship

Packaging industry education honor from PMMI Foundation, in cooperation with the Garvey Corporation

By

The PMMI Foundation, in cooperation with the Garvey Corporation, has selected Rutgers University as the recipient of this year’s $5,000 Mark C. Garvey Scholarship. PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, supports packaging education at U.S. colleges, universities and technical schools through the PMMI Foundation.

The student selected to receive the scholarship, Rachel Minhee Han, is a senior studying Packaging Engineering.

“The Garvey family is pleased to award Rutgers University the Mark C. Garvey Scholarship for the 2021 year. Rutgers does an outstanding job preparing their students for a future in the engineering field. Garvey Corporation has had the honor to hire Rutgers graduates in the past and looks forward to working with Rutgers alumni in the future,” said Jake Garvey, director of OEM sales, Garvey Corporation. 

PMMI established the Mark C. Garvey scholarship to honor the memory of Mark Garvey, former president and CEO of the Garvey Corporation, past chairman of PMMI and long-time supporter of packaging education. Each fall, the Garvey family selects one PMMI Education Partner to receive this scholarship based on a commitment to excellence in the packaging industry. The school chooses a student to accept the award based on GPA, major, commitment to the packaging industry, extracurricular involvement and financial need.

The PMMI Foundation provides over $200,000 annually in scholarships to students attending PMMI Education Partner schools. These scholarships underscore PMMI’s commitment to the future of the packaging and processing industry.


Article Topics

News
Packaging
PMMI
   All topics

PMMI News & Resources

PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 registration open
Pack Expo report: Labor shortages driving push toward automation
PMMI awards 6 students $5,000 Pack Expo scholarships
Pack Expo 2022 award winners
2022 Pack Expo International attendance surpasses last edition
Pack Expo set to open October 23 in Chicago
Expo Pack México returns, stronger and revived
More PMMI

Latest in Materials Handling

SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
Equipment leasing outlook for rest of year lowered after slow start to 2023
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
Threat or Friend? Robotic Cleaning in Warehousing and Logistics
Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reports increased industry orders for 2022
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources