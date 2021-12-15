Safe, Efficient Warehouses with Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries

Workplace injuries are common in warehouses, and battery maintenance for material handling equipment is a typical culprit.

Batteries contain hazardous substances like lead and sulfuric acid, and the ongoing maintenance required to keep flooded lead acid batteries running presents a danger to the workers tasked with charging, watering and changing them. Unless workers who maintain and operate batteries know the risks and how to mitigate them, they can suffer severe workplace injuries.

Learn about the safest chemistry available, Lithium Iron Phosphate; its long cycle life will last the lifetime of electric material handling equipment without maintenance resulting in fewer injuries and a lower total cost of ownership.

