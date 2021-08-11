Safe + Sound week sees participation from Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

MMH    Topics 

As part of Safe + Sound Week 2021, a week-long awareness campaign promoted by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas in Marengo, IL, will join more than 1,500 employers across the U.S. in observing Safe + Sound Week 2021.

The “week” began yesterday,  Monday, August 9, and runs through Friday, August 15, 2021.

Safe + Sound Week recognizes a business’ commitment to implementing effective safety and health workplace programs that are designed to save lives and prevent workplace injuries or illness. Since the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Act was passed in 1970, the rate of worker deaths and reported injuries in the U.S. has decreased by more than 60% in the past four decades, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Both the leaders and employees at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas understand the importance of safety and health programs to keep their workers safe and healthy year-round and the company is proud to participate in this year’s event.

As part of this year’s Safe + Sound Week, more than 450 workers at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas in Marengo will celebrate their safety program successes and recognize their commitment to workplace safety by hosting a number of events, including:

•      “Toolbox Talks” sessions led by team supervisors
•      Safety Superhero awards recognizing employees who continuously go above and beyond to follow safety protocol
•      Week-long virtual 5k fundraiser with proceeds directly supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
•      A company-wide summer picnic for their employees to end the week

The Marengo campus, just west of Chicago, is a major site for the company’s UniCarriers brand.


