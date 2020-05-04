Safety netting manufacturer InCord producing hospital gowns

InCord has the sewing machines and the craftsmanship, so it made sense to take a proactive approach. While they are still manufacturing custom safety netting solutions and shipping orders daily that support essential infrastructure all over the US, Meredith Shay, Chief Executive Officer/Owner knew there was more they could be doing.

When the opportunity presented itself to sew hospital gowns, Shay and InCord’s employees didn’t blink. InCord quickly created zones on their production floor to assemble over 1,200 gowns for hospitals in need. This is their first request but will continue as needed. InCord purchased additional sewing machines from a local vendor for the type of light weight material requested by hospitals that have a certain stitch that allows for laundering. With their current set up, InCord has the capability to sew about 600 gowns a day.

They are also sewing cloth face masks for internal use, employees and families working remotely and workers who need to enter their facility.

By nature, InCord is a community workforce that continually gives back. With a group of volunteers, they formed a committee called InCord Cares. During this pandemic, both Shay and Robin Ritz, Creative Visionary/Owner, communicate daily with the entire company either by email, phone, video meeting or directly on the production floor with those still at the manufacturing facility. Shay, CEO for InCord said, “It is

such an honor and privilege to get to work among a group of individuals who treat each other with kindness, respect and love. I am so thankful to get to be a part of such a wonderful collective of craftsmen and professionals.”



