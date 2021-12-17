Savoye launches manufacturing operations in North America

MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Savoye

Savoye’s new North American facility and HQ in Aurora, Ill., can manufacture and demonstrate a variety of the vendor’s systems.
Savoye, a designer and manufacturer of software technology and hardware solutions for warehouses, fulfillment and distribution centers, announced the formal launch of its operations and manufacturing capabilities in North America.

Building off a more than 35-year track record of success across the globe, Savoye North America stated it seeks to bring innovation to every aspect throughout the lifespan of the logistics and supply chain process. Located in Aurora, Ill., the company’s new North America headquarters will be a combination of corporate office space, a manufacturing facility, and a demo center to showcase equipment.

“We’re excited to launch our operations and manufacturing capabilities in North America,” said Paul Deveikis, CEO of Savoye North America. “With this, we will best be able to produce logistics and supply chain systems with a full range of material handling equipment solutions. Most importantly, with our extensive operations and capabilities now launched in the market, we will be able to further deliver our end-to-end solutions to meet our customers’ growing demands, while positioning ourselves for future growth in the market.”

Savoye offers a full range of material handling equipment solutions, using advanced technologies and customizable software. Its offerings span software functions including Order Management Systems, Transport Management Systems, Warehouse Control Systems, Warehouse Execution Systems, and Warehouse Management Systems. Additionally, Savoye designs and manufactures customizable equipment and automated systems. At its new North America manufacturing facility, it will initially be able to produce a variety of products, including:

  • xPTS Shuttle ASRS
  • High Speed Lifts
  • Goods-to-Person Technology.

“Our customized solutions combined with our focus on enhanced automation to drive meaningful business outcomes is an unmatched differentiator for us in the market,” added Deveikis. “By focusing on key products and offerings that have high-growth potential, we will create meaningful relationships with our customers by exceeding their need and demand for next generation solutions.”

After successfully entering the North American market three years ago, Savoye has experienced rapid growth. In 2020, the company reached $185 million in revenue and was placed on Modern Materials Handling’s Top 20 System Suppliers list. Savoye plans to leverage today’s announcement as a catalyst for future growth and expansion in the market. The company projects 2021 yearly sales to exceed 2020 results and stated it expects to continue strong growth in 2022 and beyond. Furthermore, in 2022, Savoye plans to open additional sales, engineering and software development facilities in Charlotte, N.C. and Grand Rapids, MI. The company is also planning a second manufacturing plant in 2023, as well additional engineering locations on the west and southwest sides of the U.S.



