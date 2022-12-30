MMH    Topics     News    Blogs    The Rebound Podcast    ASCM

Say so long to 2022 on The Rebound

Hey, 2022 was better than you think for supply chain, say Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock on their final episode for 2022

We’ve come to the last episode of The Rebound for the year. And guess what? It was better than you might think. 

For this last episode, hosts Abe Eshkenazi, CEO of the Association for Supply Chain Management, and Bob Trebilcock, editorial director of Supply Chain Management Review, discuss the current state of supply chain management, and where they see it heading in 2023.

Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
