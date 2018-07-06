Scalable WMS keeps pace with exponential growth

Distributor climbs from manual to automated operations while reducing errors and elevating productivity.

Warehouse in the News

Reusable Packaging Association names Execellence in Reusable Packaging winners
Women in the Supply Chain: How far have we come?
Cubing & Weighing: In the money
Equipment Report: Automated Storage on the Rise
Aerotek releases manufacturing hiring report
More Warehouse News

Warehouse Resource

What Happens When a Business Becomes a Combination Manufacturer, Wholesaler and Retailer
Blurring of the Lines Between Manufacturers, Distributors, and Retailers … Changes Everything in the Process
All Resources
By ·

In 1990, mountaineer Tim Macartney-Snape became the first person to climb from sea level to the summit of Mt. Everest, using lightweight outdoor gear crafted by fellow climber and product designer Roland Tyson. The two later co-founded Sea to Summit, naming their Australian company after the expedition.

With global expansion of their brand, they now supply gear ranging from dry bags to sleeping bags and camp kitchenware to retailers such as REI, Cabela’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods. To accommodate exponential growth, the company’s DC in Boulder, Colo., moved into a new facility and installed a new scalable warehouse management system (WMS).

Employing approximately 50 people, the North American DC experienced rapid growth that quickly put pressure on its small warehouse. When management made the decision to move to a larger facility, they also took the opportunity to overhaul warehouse operations by adopting a state-of-the-art WMS.

“In our previous warehouse, we were simply bursting at the seams and couldn’t capitalize on new sales opportunities,” says Shaun Frazier, operations manager.

Sea to Summit evaluated several WMS solutions, and ultimately rolled out a new WMS (PathGuide) that was compatible with its SAP Business One enterprise resource planning system (ERP).

“After an on-site inspection of another distributor using the same combination, we were incredibly impressed by the functionality and its seamless integration,” Frazier says, “so we knew we had a winner.”

The WMS rollout was carefully phased in to reduce potential disruption. The operations team began receiving goods using the WMS, and began storing and picking inventory from a single, generic location. In preparation for the full system go-live, the warehouse team conducted a full inventory and taught the WMS all of the product bar codes along the way.

“Our implementation went without a hitch,” Frazier says. “I really give it high marks. It’s smooth, glitch-free, and works seamlessly with our ERP. In addition, the Web interface is straightforward and easy to use and the whole platform works exactly the way we had envisioned.”

The WMS supplier’s engineering team helped design well-defined pick-paths. Once product has been picked, it’s fed down a conveyor to the packing and validation stations. The warehouse team also adopted 100% paperless picking, allowing all workers to be directed solely by their handheld RF terminals.

After an order has been packed and validated, it continues to the ship line where it is manifested. Each customer has its own profile set up in the ERP, which the WMS accesses to retrieve information about preferred shipping method, account payment processing and even expedited shipping details. This functionality has saved Sea to Summit countless employee hours while increasing order accuracy.

“Prior to implementation, we already had processes in place, but they were incredibly manual and inefficient,” Frazier says. “Our volumes have continued to rise dramatically, but the number of errors is extremely low and we’ve been able to cut training time for new employees by 50%. Our operations are far more straightforward and streamlined now.”

About the Author

Josh Bond, Senior Editor
Josh Bond is Senior Editor for Modern, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

ERP · Productivity Solution · SAP · WMS · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
See What Hydrogen Power Can Do for Your Lift Trucks
Hydrogen fuel cell-powered lift trucks can turn “what if” into tangible benefits for your operation
Download Today!
From the September 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Chile’s largest B2B distributor of office supplies added a three-level pick module and a high-speed shipping sorter to its distribution center. The result was a 30% increase in productivity.
System Report: Order fulfillment at Dimerc Office
WMS takes on automation orchestration
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Modern Materials Handling’s Annual Pallet Report
The results of Modern's annual survey of pallet users shows they are highly motivated to find savings and more sophisticated services from their pallet providers. In this exclusive Webcast, we'll examine how Modern's readers are revisiting their assumptions about pallet usage and pallet providers’ offerings.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Goya Foods’ secret ingredient: Lift trucks
The leader in Hispanic food and beverage products puts a variety of lift trucks and racks to work in...
Arvato SCM Solutions: Fashion Logistics
At its Hannover, Germany, facility, e-commerce logistics provider Arvato SCM Solutions is using...

S.narendrakumar & Co. Automates Its Operations
With two automated storage and retrieval systems, the manufacturer of India’s best-selling brand...
Warehouse System Report: A.B. Beverage Racks Up Productivity
A.B. Beverage improved throughput and eliminated a third shift through better warehouse design and a...
Partner Links