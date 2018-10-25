Schneider Electric delivers an IIoT Energy Solution with 10% decrease in energy consumption

Results - An estimated 10% decrease in our energy consumption and this is a significant reduction in our carbon footprint.

Schneider Electric delivers an IIoT Energy Solution with 10% decrease in energy consumption
By · October 29, 2018

Customer Challenge

  • Current system did not collect and organize any in-depth energy consumption data and present it into energy saving analytics.
  • Needed a solution that can help with better decision making and to communicate to stakeholders and customer results.

The Solution

  • Powertag
  • EcoStruxure™ Power Monitoring Expert
  • EcoStruxure™ EcoStruxure Power Advisor
