Schneider Electric launches Industrial Digital Transformation consulting and deployment service

Schneider Electric, a provider of digital transformation of energy management and automation, has launched its new Industrial Digital Transformation Services, during the 27th Annual ARC Industry Leadership Forum, taking place in Orlando, Florida, from February 6-9. The specialized global service is designed to help industrial enterprises achieve future-ready, innovative, sustainable, and effective end-to-end digital transformation.

Based on a proven and scalable methodology for impactful industrial digitalization, services include discovery, diagnosis, strategy, design, implementation, and ongoing customer success. Industrial enterprises can now draw on Schneider Electric’s deep industrial and energy domain expertise, supported by its suite of industrial software capabilities, to achieve demonstrable impact across a range of targets, said the company, including:

  • Operational efficiency and workforce empowerment
  • Sustainability and energy efficiency
  • Asset optimization
  • Cybersecurity

In addition to industrial digital transformation services for its customers, Schneider Electric is one of the few companies in the world that has earned multiple distinctions of 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR) Advanced Lighthouse by the World Economic Forum for its own global smart factories and distribution centers. Lighthouses are factories that have taken 4IR technology from pilot to integration at scale, to transform operations, value chains and business models for compelling financial, operational, and sustainability returns. 

Craig Resnick, Vice President, Consulting at ARC Advisory Group, said, “According to our research, about 83% of end users and OEMs are moving forward on their digital transformation journey, but only about 7% feel they have completed the process. Therefore, it’s imperative that end users and OEMs consider using digital transformation services, such as those offered by Schneider Electric, to accelerate their digital transformation journey and more quickly derive financial benefits, while decreasing unplanned downtime.”

“Successful industrial digital transformation requires a global vision that is agile enough to support local needs,” said Marc Fromager, SVP Industrial Automation Services, Schneider Electric. “Successful programs encompass efficiency, sustainability, and employee empowerment, underpinned by robust cybersecurity. What elevates Schneider Electric is our unmatched combination of digital transformation experience across a myriad of industries, supported by our world-leading energy management and automation technology and software—all delivered by local experts with the full backing of our global teams.”

In its Taking Control of Industrial Transformation report, OMDIA found that “respondents view digital transformation as not just a cost management driver but as a critical component that offers strategic importance to their businesses and importantly encourages and supports innovation.” In addition, with the climate and energy crises driving further digital transformation as a strategic imperative, industrial enterprises must make meaningful progress on energy efficiency, renewable energy procurement, and electrification.


