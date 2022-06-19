MMH    Topics     News    SDI Systems

SDI mourns passing of founder Don DeSanctis

DeSanctis founded the company in 1977 as Systems Design Inc., leading SDI through decades of growth and international expansion

By

Don DeSanctis
Don DeSanctis

SDI Element Logic, formerly SDI Industries, has announced that its founder Don DeSanctis, passed away on June 10, 2022, at age 90.

DeSanctis founded the company in 1977 as Systems Design Inc., leading SDI through decades of growth and international expansion before retiring several years ago. In March of this year, SDI was acquired by Element Logic, and is now known as SDI Element Logic. A history of the company can be found here.

Krish Nathan, CEO of SDI Element Logic, said DeSanctis was a personal mentor and an industry legend who influenced hundreds of employees over his many decades in the industry, many of whom remain with the company or have gone on to other positions.

“Don was an inspirational leader, who will be deeply missed by many,” said Nathan. “He provided straight forward feedback and guidance, and he was also a big-picture person. He used history and experience as building blocks, and always found a way to apply those learnings to present challenges.”

DeSanctis was known for building strong friendships with customers, while also being an early adopter of a wholistic “design-build” approach to systems, added Nathan. “He influenced the industry by pioneering a turnkey approach to warehousing and distribution solutions,” said Nathan.

After retiring from SDI, DeSanctis became involved with mentoring engineering students at the University of San Diego (USD). He made a major donation to launch a professorship at USD—the Dominick and Karen DeSanctis Professorship in Engineering and Entrepreneurship at USD’s Shiley-Marcos School of Engineering. He also invested in USD student-led startups and spent time mentoring them to be better business leaders and on how to create customer value, noted Dr. Venkat Shastri, DeSanctis Professor of Engineering & Entrepreneurship at USD.

In 2012, Modern’s Bob Trebilcock interviewed DeSanctis for our “60 seconds with” department, including his thoughts on the evolution of automation in retail fulfillment and other trends. Find that article here.


Article Topics

News
Don Desanctis
SDI
SDI Element Logic
SDI Systems
   All topics

SDI Systems News & Resources

SDI mourns passing of founder Don DeSanctis
SDI launches its Picking Superstars contest
SELF19: Tell better stories

Latest in Materials Handling

EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
Automotive Works on it’s Mojo
60 Seconds with Aileen Ryan, President of RAIN Alliance
Where is fleet management headed?
What’s the environmental impact of wood pallets?
Pallet flow rack as recipe for efficiency
C-Suite Interview with Joe Colletti: Integration is the name of the game
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources