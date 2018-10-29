Sealed Air pledges packaging products will be 100% recyclable or reusable by 2025

MMH Staff

Sealed Air Corporation has announced a sustainability and plastics pledge to design its packaging solutions to be 100% recyclable or reusable by 2025.

The company will accelerate its use of recycled materials, expand reuse models for packaging and lead the collaboration with partners worldwide to ensure execution.

“At Sealed Air, we strive to leave our world, environment and communities better than we found them by leading innovative efforts to create differentiated, sustainable solutions,” said Ted Doheny, Sealed Air president and CEO. “Our history of sustainability is strengthened through our new sustainability and plastics pledge and, as an industry leader, it’s our responsibility to build a waste-free future, keep our oceans clean and leave a lighter carbon footprint.”

Sealed Air pledges to accelerate efforts within their operations, its customers’ operations and, ultimately, the consumer. According to a release, the company aims to achieve 50% average recycled content across all packaging solutions of which 60% is post-consumer recycled content. The pledge also outlines how the company will lead collaborations with partners worldwide to increase recycling and reuse rates.

“We are committed to developing packaging solutions that maximize product protection, resource efficiency and material circularity,” said Ron Cotterman, Sealed Air vice president, corporate innovation and sustainability. “Plastic packaging materials need to be ideally suited to meet the essential requirements of today’s complex supply chains that demand properties such as sealability, toughness and clarity. By focusing on product design, renewable and recycled materials and recovery processes, we will drive innovations that enhance performance and efficiency.”

Sealed Air is a participant in the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy initiative and recently became a signatory to the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. In addition to this new global plastics commitment, Sealed Air continues to invest in sustainable solutions such as food packaging made from Plantic™ plant-based starch and recovered materials, EcoPure plant-based cushioning foams, newly released Cryovac® Darfresh® skin packaging options made with recycled PET materials and curbside recyclable temperature assurance solutions.