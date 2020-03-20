Second person on-site at Modex tests positive for Covid-19

From MHI:

MHI has been continuously monitoring the COVID-19 situation before, during and since MODEX 2020 to proactively provide attendees and exhibitors with as much information as possible on this on-going situation. For that reason, MHI is notifying all MODEX 2020 participants about a possible exposure to COVID-19 during the expo.

On March 19 it was brought to our attention that a second person who has tested positive for COVID-19 was on-site at the Georgia World Congress Center during MODEX 2020. This person was working on-site for an exhibiting company from March 8-12. The exhibiting company was located in the area of the B Hall 4300/4400/4500/4600 aisles, and MHI has been told that the exhibiting company is contacting each person who visited this booth whose badge was scanned and others this individual met with onsite about this situation. This individual also attended the MHI Young Professionals Network event on March 9 and the MHI Industry Night on March 11 as part of the general audience.

On March 18 it was brought to our attention that a person has tested positive for COVID-19 that was on-site at the Georgia World Congress Center during MODEX 2020. This person was working on-site for an independent contractor trade show marketing and labor provider from March 4-14. We are told the person tested positive on March 17 and is recovering at this time. The individual worked for the independent contractor, Nth Degree, which has duly informed each Exhibitor whose booth was serviced by that company of this situation.

The affected person was a floor manager for Nth Degree and was primarily responsible for managing Nth Degree’s booths in a section of the show floor in Hall C and the B/C connector. He was not working in any booth as an installer, and was not in any specific booth for any length of time. We do not know the identities of the Exhibitors but will provide additional information on this situation as it becomes available. In the meantime, further inquiries can be made directly to Elise Simons at Nth Degree whose email address is [email protected].

Out of an abundance of caution, we are sharing this information with you so you can take necessary steps to monitor your own situation. As a precaution, we are advising participants who attended MODEX 2020 to monitor themselves for the following symptoms for up to 14 days from your last day at MODEX 2020.

Fever

Cough

Headache

Shortness of breath

If you have these, or other, flu-like symptoms, we recommend that you self-isolate and reach out to your medical provider for advice on next steps. Please refer to the CDC recommendations for protecting yourself and others.

MHI will provide additional information on this situation as it becomes known. These are challenging and unprecedented times for our community and MHI will continue to share additional information we receive on this situation on this page.

Our thoughts are with anyone affected and we wish them a speedy and full recovery. Contact us at [email protected] if you have questions.



