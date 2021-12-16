MMH    Topics     Technology    Webcasts    Voice

See Results in 2022 – Why a Voice Solution Should Be Your Priority

Operations leaders need to find ways to save time and money while enabling their teams to perform better than ever before.

By

Date/Time
Thursday, January 13, 2022 2:00PM
Moderator
Roberto Michel, Senior Editor, Modern Materials Handling
Panelists
Gary Glessner, Business Development Lead, Mountain Leverage
Ryan Absil, Senior Director Professional Services, Voice Solutions, EPG

Every business has been forced to rethink their operational priorities in order to endure labor challenges and supply chain pressures. Operations leaders need to find ways to save time and money while enabling their teams to perform better than ever before.

Attend to learn how modern voice solutions for distribution and fulfillment can:

  • Increase picking accuracy and efficiency
  • Improve employee productivity, satisfaction, and retention
  • Integrate seamlessly within weeks, not months
Voice News & Resources

Voice picking solutions gains impact with integration
EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
EPG’s new voice solution gains certified by SAP status
The data capture evolution
Voice efficiency as a revenue generator
Survey: consumers less tolerant on delivery delays, inaccuracies
VAI partners with Mountain Leverage to offer voice-enabled workflow solutions to distributors
More Voice

