See What Hydrogen Power Can Do for Your Lift Trucks

MMH Staff

By· September 27, 2018

What if you could replace 20 minutes of lost time due to battery replacement with refueling in as quick as 3 minutes? What if you could convert battery charging rooms into usable operational space?

Hydrogen fuel cell-powered lift trucks can turn “what if” into tangible benefits for your operation.

Read our whitepaper to get up to speed on the basics of using hydrogen to power your lift truck fleet, including:

Operational benefits

On-site hydrogen generation or delivery

Reduced greenhouse gas emissions

How to tell if hydrogen is a good fit for your organization