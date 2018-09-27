See What Hydrogen Power Can Do for Your Lift Trucks
Hydrogen fuel cell-powered lift trucks can turn “what if” into tangible benefits for your operation
What if you could replace 20 minutes of lost time due to battery replacement with refueling in as quick as 3 minutes? What if you could convert battery charging rooms into usable operational space?
Read our whitepaper to get up to speed on the basics of using hydrogen to power your lift truck fleet, including:
Operational benefits
- On-site hydrogen generation or delivery
- Reduced greenhouse gas emissions
- How to tell if hydrogen is a good fit for your organization
Article TopicsFuel Cells · Lift Trucks · Sustainability · Yale · ·
