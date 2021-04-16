MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

Seegrid exhibits its first autonomous lift truck

During ProMatDX, Seegrid Corporation is showcasing the Palion Lift AMR, a new autonomous lift truck.

By

During ProMatDX, Seegrid Corporation is showcasing the Palion Lift AMR, a new autonomous lift truck.

As the company’s first lift autonomous mobile robot (AMR), the Palion Lift has been designed for companies that require an automation solution that can haul payloads from one point to another. Additionally, it places the payloads at heights of up to 6 feet with little or no changes to facilities, while also working directly with other equipment, moving materials in a faster and more efficient manner.

It frees up manual lift operators, as it offers them a safe, cost-effective method for pallet movement and also provides full source-to-destination task automation for low-lift pallet handling processes.

“The addition of the Palion Lift to our lineup of horizontal products is a capability that’s been requested by our customers, above all else,” said Jim Rock, CEO of Seegrid. “Due to this addition and the expansion of our Palion AMR fleet, we are introducing new automated workflows to the companies that need proven, end-to-end automation solutions the most, especially those that specialize in e-commerce, logistics and manufacturing.”


Article Topics

News
Technology
Automation
Equipment
AGVs
Events
ProMat
Automatic Guided Vehicles
Automation
Autonomous Mobile Robots
ProMat
Seegrid
   All topics

Automation News & Resources

Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
Flexible automation at Carhartt
Intralogistics Robotics study 2023: More robots are coming to a warehouse near you
60 Seconds with Kevin Barker of A3 Motion Control
Talking Materials Handling: What’s up with Private Equity
More Automation

Latest in Materials Handling

KPI Solutions expands with a new Atlanta office
Manufacturing declines for the seventh straight month in May, says ISM
National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Chris Lewis's avatar
Chris Lewis
Chris Lewis is the owner of Innovative Written Solutions, a content development and editorial services company based in Troy, Mich. In addition to developing content for Modern Materials Handing, he has also written for a wide variety of companies, ranging from Golf Channel to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, as well as industries like engineering, higher education and workforce solutions. He can be reached at lewis.chr[email protected] or www.linkedin.com/in/chris-lewis-aa301b14.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources