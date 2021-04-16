Seegrid exhibits its first autonomous lift truck

During ProMatDX, Seegrid Corporation is showcasing the Palion Lift AMR, a new autonomous lift truck.

As the company’s first lift autonomous mobile robot (AMR), the Palion Lift has been designed for companies that require an automation solution that can haul payloads from one point to another. Additionally, it places the payloads at heights of up to 6 feet with little or no changes to facilities, while also working directly with other equipment, moving materials in a faster and more efficient manner.

It frees up manual lift operators, as it offers them a safe, cost-effective method for pallet movement and also provides full source-to-destination task automation for low-lift pallet handling processes.

“The addition of the Palion Lift to our lineup of horizontal products is a capability that’s been requested by our customers, above all else,” said Jim Rock, CEO of Seegrid. “Due to this addition and the expansion of our Palion AMR fleet, we are introducing new automated workflows to the companies that need proven, end-to-end automation solutions the most, especially those that specialize in e-commerce, logistics and manufacturing.”



