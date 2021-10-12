MMH    Topics 

Seegrid ranked as No. 1 autonomous mobile robot provider in U.S. by Interact Analysis

Mobile robot market growth expected to continue given supply chain trends and the need for businesses to reduce costs, improve safety, and address labor shortages

By

Latest Material Handling News

Hai Robotics adapts leadership structure to support its growing North American market
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Interact Analysis: logistics and other new application scenarios key to cobot market success
April retail sales see gains
North American robot orders soften after record 2022
More News

Seegrid Corporation, a provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), today announced it’s been named #1 for all mobile robots in the United States and #1 in market share worldwide for automated tow tractors in the 2021 Mobile Robot report by Interact Analysis, an international market research authority for the supply chain automation industry.

The report evaluates 2020 data and is focused on material handling applications in manufacturing and logistics environments. It is based on AMR system revenues, rather than numbers of robots deployed.

Interact Analysis’ recognition comes during a year of continued technology development for Seegrid. The company announced the expansion of its product portfolio with the launch of its first Palion Lift AMR, further extending the capabilities of the company’s fleet of mobile robotic solutions. The company plans to continue to expand and strengthen its global market foothold across manufacturing, distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

“For nearly five years, we have been closely following the tremendous growth in the AGV and AMR market across the globe, and this report reinforces that Seegrid has successfully capitalized on this opportunity as the largest mobile robot vendor in the US market,” said Ash Sharma, Managing Director and Robotics and Warehouse Automation Division Lead for Interact Analysis. “Our research indicates that the mobile robot market will only continue growing given supply chain trends and the need for businesses to reduce costs, improve safety, and address labor shortages.”

Seegrid Palion AMRs have been performing and reporting on tasks safely and productively for more than 5 million autonomous miles in dynamic and high-traffic customer environments without a single personnel safety incident, Seegrid pointed out. Earlier this year, the company released upgrades to the Palion Tow Tractor and the Palion Pallet Truck, enabling the robotic fleet to better comprehend and make decisions using Seegrid’s AI-based algorithm with proprietary vision technology.

“The Interact Analysis report findings are further validation that our mobile automation and software solutions are the proven, trusted choice,” said Jim Rock, Seegrid’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our customers have come to count on us to help solve their supply chain and workflow issues by deploying some of the world’s best autonomous mobile robots and intelligent automation solutions.”

With a rapidly expanding AMR portfolio and capabilities, Seegrid recently added a Robots as a Service (RaaS) subscription model, providing customers with an alternative to facilitate access to the latest Seegrid Palion AMR fleet and enterprise software solutions.


Article Topics

News
Autonomous Lift Trucks
Autonomous Mobile Robots
Interact Analysis
Seegrid
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Hai Robotics adapts leadership structure to support its growing North American market
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Interact Analysis: logistics and other new application scenarios key to cobot market success
April retail sales see gains
North American robot orders soften after record 2022
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Need to keep up with e-commerce throughput? This e-book can help you choose the right solution for your business. Learn more about what Honeywell has to offer and find the sortation system that best fits your needs.
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources