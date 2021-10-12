Seegrid ranked as No. 1 autonomous mobile robot provider in U.S. by Interact Analysis

Seegrid Corporation, a provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), today announced it’s been named #1 for all mobile robots in the United States and #1 in market share worldwide for automated tow tractors in the 2021 Mobile Robot report by Interact Analysis, an international market research authority for the supply chain automation industry.

The report evaluates 2020 data and is focused on material handling applications in manufacturing and logistics environments. It is based on AMR system revenues, rather than numbers of robots deployed.



Interact Analysis’ recognition comes during a year of continued technology development for Seegrid. The company announced the expansion of its product portfolio with the launch of its first Palion Lift AMR, further extending the capabilities of the company’s fleet of mobile robotic solutions. The company plans to continue to expand and strengthen its global market foothold across manufacturing, distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.



“For nearly five years, we have been closely following the tremendous growth in the AGV and AMR market across the globe, and this report reinforces that Seegrid has successfully capitalized on this opportunity as the largest mobile robot vendor in the US market,” said Ash Sharma, Managing Director and Robotics and Warehouse Automation Division Lead for Interact Analysis. “Our research indicates that the mobile robot market will only continue growing given supply chain trends and the need for businesses to reduce costs, improve safety, and address labor shortages.”



Seegrid Palion AMRs have been performing and reporting on tasks safely and productively for more than 5 million autonomous miles in dynamic and high-traffic customer environments without a single personnel safety incident, Seegrid pointed out. Earlier this year, the company released upgrades to the Palion Tow Tractor and the Palion Pallet Truck, enabling the robotic fleet to better comprehend and make decisions using Seegrid’s AI-based algorithm with proprietary vision technology.



“The Interact Analysis report findings are further validation that our mobile automation and software solutions are the proven, trusted choice,” said Jim Rock, Seegrid’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our customers have come to count on us to help solve their supply chain and workflow issues by deploying some of the world’s best autonomous mobile robots and intelligent automation solutions.”



With a rapidly expanding AMR portfolio and capabilities, Seegrid recently added a Robots as a Service (RaaS) subscription model, providing customers with an alternative to facilitate access to the latest Seegrid Palion AMR fleet and enterprise software solutions.



