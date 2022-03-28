Seegrid showcases next-level automation solutions

Seegrid (Booth C7685) is demonstrating its autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and enterprise software solutions working together to transform materials handling. The company’s newest autonomous lift truck, Seegrid Palion Lift AMR, is making its global debut, working in tandem with other Seegrid IQ-powered robots to illustrate connected, end-to-end material orchestration.

Attendees can watch Palion Lift safely and autonomously place pallets onto and pick pallets from a conveyor, using its 360-degree, safety-rated scanning coverage and 3D LiDAR for object detection, ensuring maximum safety and accuracy. Seegrid robots will autonomously pick and place at height, build and deplete pallet lanes, perform synchronized self-charging, and other hands-free workflows.

“Under intense pressure to move material more efficiently and safely, with reduced labor, logistics, e-commerce and manufacturing companies are looking for next-level automation—now,” said David Griffin, Seegrid’s chief sales officer. “We’re excited to debut our first lift truck AMR at Modex and showcase how Seegrid empowers customers to address today’s complexities and gain a competitive edge.”



