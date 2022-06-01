Seegrid wins three workplace culture excellence awards

Seegrid Corporation, a provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling, today announced that it earned three Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards in the innovation, work-life flexibility, and compensation and benefits categories. Issued by Energage, the research company with more than 16 years of experience surveying over 27 million employees at 70,000 organizations, the annual Top Workplaces awards are based solely on employee feedback.

“Our mobile automation technology is transformative, building better and more rewarding careers for our employees and our customers,” said Jim Rock, Seegrid’s Chief Executive Officer. “Together we rally around the idea that our technology is a positive force in the global supply chain—and that powerful motivator inspires us to proudly and passionately shape the future of work.”

“The companies recognized as Top Workplaces have high performance, people-first cultures,” said Greg Barnett, Ph.D., Chief People Scientist at Energage. “These companies are successful because they put their people at the center of all they do. By prioritizing the employee experience, they are known to out-produce, out-innovate, and out-deliver the competition.”

Seegrid employees recognized their company for embedding innovation into the culture, creating an environment where new ideas come from all employees, and providing employees not only with material rewards but also with appreciation for their work. Seegrid also won for workplace flexibility, as well as having managers who care for their employees’ concerns.



