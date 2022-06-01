MMH    Topics 

Seegrid wins three workplace culture excellence awards

Autonomous mobile robot provider earns national recognition for innovation, work-life flexibility, and compensation and benefits

By

Latest Material Handling News

CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
PalletTrader tops one million pallet transactions, announces service expansion with PalletTrader+
Women in Manufacturing Association to offer third-annual Moms in MFG Conference
More News

Seegrid Corporation, a provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling, today announced that it earned three Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards in the innovation, work-life flexibility, and compensation and benefits categories. Issued by Energage, the research company with more than 16 years of experience surveying over 27 million employees at 70,000 organizations, the annual Top Workplaces awards are based solely on employee feedback.

“Our mobile automation technology is transformative, building better and more rewarding careers for our employees and our customers,” said Jim Rock, Seegrid’s Chief Executive Officer. “Together we rally around the idea that our technology is a positive force in the global supply chain—and that powerful motivator inspires us to proudly and passionately shape the future of work.”

“The companies recognized as Top Workplaces have high performance, people-first cultures,” said Greg Barnett, Ph.D., Chief People Scientist at Energage. “These companies are successful because they put their people at the center of all they do. By prioritizing the employee experience, they are known to out-produce, out-innovate, and out-deliver the competition.”

Seegrid employees recognized their company for embedding innovation into the culture, creating an environment where new ideas come from all employees, and providing employees not only with material rewards but also with appreciation for their work. Seegrid also won for workplace flexibility, as well as having managers who care for their employees’ concerns.


Article Topics

News
Autonomous Lift Trucks
Autonomous Mobile Robots
Seegrid
   All topics

Seegrid News & Resources

Seegrid reveals AMR expanded capabilities
Automating inter-facility part moves
Joe Pajer appointed CEO and president of Seegrid
A new perspective on lights out
Seegrid wins three workplace culture excellence awards
The state of robotics
Sumitomo Drive Technologies taps Seegrid for AMRs
More Seegrid

Latest in Materials Handling

CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
The Technological Pivot
UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
Maersk tackles flexibility and variability with innovation
PalletTrader tops one million pallet transactions, announces service expansion with PalletTrader+
Women in Manufacturing Association to offer third-annual Moms in MFG Conference
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources