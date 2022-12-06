MMH    Topics 

SEKO Logistics partners with GreyOrange to deploy assisted picking solution

GreyOrange will be working with Zebra Fetch Robotics to provide the Ranger Assist bots, which will be directed under GreyOrange's fulfilment orchestration software.

By

Ranger Assist bots will be used by SEKO.
Ranger Assist bots will be used by SEKO.

SEKO Logistics, a leading global logistics provider, has announced a strategic partnership with GreyOrange, a provider of automated robotic fulfilment and inventory optimization software, to help scale-up its warehouse operations.

The partnership, which will involve SEKO using a fleet of GreyOrange’s Ranger Assist Bots and GreyMatter fulfilment orchestration platform, will enable the company to both increase available capacity and throughput across its warehouse while also reducing operating costs, GreyOrange explained. GreyOrange’s solution will empower SEKO to scale its warehouse operations to meet changing demand without having to source additional labor.

“In our industry, building a scalable logistics solution to meet the ever-changing demand cycles, whilst controlling an increasing cost base, is critical in our customer offering,” said Paul Lockwood, Group Managing Director UK & I for SEKO. “This new partnership with GreyOrange allows our fulfilment centres, starting in the UK, to manage those fluctuations seamlessly and empower our clients to turn their supply chains into a competitive differentiator. GreyOrange’s AI-driven software and automation serves as a powerful tool to ensure we’re always delivering high-velocity ecommerce solutions for our clients no matter the season.”

GreyOrange’s GreyMatter fulfilment orchestration platform coordinates and assigns the work activities of warehouse robots such as Ranger Assist to maximize productivity, speed, accuracy and safety in distribution operations. GreyMatter matches robot agents according to work needs, including capacity and demand peaks, for seamless inventory orchestration.

“We are honoured to be partnering with SEKO, one of the premier retail and e-commerce logistic providers – to help provide a way for warehouses to operate more efficiently during peak times”, said Samay Kohli, Co-Founder and CEO of GreyOrange. “Together with our AI software and smart robots, we will be able to solve some of the most pressing issues facing logistics operations currently.”

GreyOrange will be working with Zebra Fetch Robotics, to provide the Ranger Assist bots. The Ranger Assist is an autonomous mobile robot (AMR) that supports a variety of e-commerce fulfilment and wholesale picking workflows, including each and batch picking, as well as interleaving replenishment and putaway. Industry-leading on-board robot safety software and sensors enable the AMR system to be ANSI/RIA R15.08 conforming and carry the CE mark.

“Robotics automation provides an outstanding range of scalable solutions for warehouse challenges in today’s on-demand economy,” said Marcel Kars, VP Robotics Automation, Zebra Technologies. “AMRs can deliver greater workflow efficiencies and improved worker productivity gains by streamlining e-commerce orders, automating the movement of goods and assisting workers with picking.”


Article Topics

News
Autonomous Mobile Robots
GreyOrange
   All topics

GreyOrange News & Resources

GreyOrange announces Suneel Krishnaswamy as new CPEO
GreyOrange co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
GreyOrange appoints Guido Frantzen as CFO
SEKO Logistics partners with GreyOrange to deploy assisted picking solution
Pivotree and GreyOrange partner on order fulfillment capabilities
GreyOrange displays its Ranger GTP
More GreyOrange

Latest in Materials Handling

IAM Robotics introduces a new solution and a new direction
IAM Robotics Launches New Robotic Solution For Order Fulfillment
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
7 ways to reinforce lift truck operating best practices
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and Jungheinrich to expand joint venture for mobile automation solutions in North America
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources