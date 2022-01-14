MMH    Topics 

Sellick Equipment Limited co-founders retire

Over 50-plus years, the co-founders built the Harrow, Ontario-based company into a leading vendor in the rough terrain forklift segment

By

Howard (at left) and David Sellick with a couple of the company’s forklifts.
Howard (at left) and David Sellick with a couple of the company’s forklifts.

After 53 years at the helm of Sellick Equipment Limited, co-founders Howard and David Sellick have decided to retire, the company has announced.

Howard and David co-founded the company with their late father Walter Sellick in 1968. Together the trio took the Harrow, Ontario-based company from a small organization doing simple tractor conversions to being a world leader in the rough terrain forklift market. Today, Sellick Equipment Limited manufactures a full range of rough terrain and truck mounted forklifts. Sellick’s experienced engineering, sales and service staff remains in place to continue supporting our extensive dealer network throughout North America.

Sellick Equipment Limited is a subsidiary of Avis Industrial Corporation of Upland, Indiana. Gregory King, President and CEO of Avis Industrial Corp., commented that “We are grateful for Howard and David’s leadership and contributions to not only the organization but the industry. We look forward to the continued growth and expanded offerings of the Sellick line of equipment.”


Article Topics

News
Lift Trucks
Sellick Equipment Limited
   All topics

Lift Trucks News & Resources

Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Hyundai Material Handling adds Evolution Forklift to its growing list of North American dealers
Combilift donates its 75,000th truck to charity
Big Joe unveils user-directed AMR
UniCarriers and Rocla reveal 5 forklifts
MHI honors Raymond and Durham for 100 years in industry
The Raymond Corporation showcases integrated intralogistics solutions
More Lift Trucks

Latest in Materials Handling

What’s keeping the supply chain C-Suite up at night?
Marginal decline in forklift truck sales in 2022 following historic 2021
Online retailer Otto Group partners with Covariant to deploy AI robotics for its fulfillment centers
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
Warehouse Automation Survey 2023: More robots are coming to a warehouse near you
Software helps robots play nice
60 Seconds with Kevin Barker of A3 Motion Control
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
In this webcast you will come away with the information and insight you need to develop the right process and make the right choice for your organization.
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources