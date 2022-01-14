Sellick Equipment Limited co-founders retire

After 53 years at the helm of Sellick Equipment Limited, co-founders Howard and David Sellick have decided to retire, the company has announced.

Howard and David co-founded the company with their late father Walter Sellick in 1968. Together the trio took the Harrow, Ontario-based company from a small organization doing simple tractor conversions to being a world leader in the rough terrain forklift market. Today, Sellick Equipment Limited manufactures a full range of rough terrain and truck mounted forklifts. Sellick’s experienced engineering, sales and service staff remains in place to continue supporting our extensive dealer network throughout North America.

Sellick Equipment Limited is a subsidiary of Avis Industrial Corporation of Upland, Indiana. Gregory King, President and CEO of Avis Industrial Corp., commented that “We are grateful for Howard and David’s leadership and contributions to not only the organization but the industry. We look forward to the continued growth and expanded offerings of the Sellick line of equipment.”



