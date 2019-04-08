Semi-automated sealer for bubble mailers at Sealed Air

Offered through a rental program to help small-parcel shippers quickly scale up or down to accommodate peak seasons, Sealed Air’s (Booth S1941) Jeff Potts, global executive director of marketing, e-commerce and fulfillment, showed off the new Jiffylite Auto sealer in a meeting Monday.

“It’s intended to help small-parcel shippers looking for an entry-level approach to increasing throughput when sealing our Jiffylite bubble mailers,” Potts explained. “It weighs about 40 pounds, so it’s easy to move from one pack station to another.”

Easy-to-use, the machine uses heat and even pressure to seal the open end of the mailer, which combines a Bubble Wrap interior with a paper exterior. After inserting the item in a mailer, an operator places the open end into a side-opening on the machine, which then automatically seals it in less than a second.

“The product is completely surrounded by the packaging for better product protection than fold-over seals—which also create waste and require more manual handling,” continued Potts. “It’s also tamper-evident, as the seal must be destroyed to access the contents.”

ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago's McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry.




