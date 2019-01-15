SencorpWhite names Corey Calla president

MMH Staff

January 15, 2019

SencorpWhite, a global leader in end-to-end solutions for automated packaging, integrated AS/RS systems, and warehouse automation software, has announced that Corey Calla has assumed the role of president, effective October 1, 2018.

White is a provider of integrated inventory management systems, high-density storage solutions and storage and retrieval systems for the hospital pharmacy space, manufacturing, distribution and fulfillment, aerospace, in-store pickup and military point-of-use solutions.

As the new president, Calla has responsibility for White Systems, including the operations of the InTek and Minerva Software divisions, both recent strategic acquisitions. Calla is also leading the customer service initiatives for SencorpWhite and its product offerings including thermoforming, sealing and automated storage equipment, based in Hyannis, Mass. Calla will report directly to SencorpWhite’s CEO Brian Urban.

“We are excited to enter the next chapter in our evolution and we are most excited about the experience and leadership Corey brings to our organization. His deep knowledge of sales, service and software systems makes him a natural fit to grow both our products and our customer base,” Urban said. “I am confident Corey will leverage his many years of experience in warehouse automation and service to drive exceptional growth for White Systems.”

Calla has held various leadership positions at Honeywell Intelligrated over the past 23 years and has extensive experience in sales, service, product development and management. He has led the introduction of many initiatives to develop new products, enhance customer experience, and streamline business systems. He has also designed and developed a cloud-based suite of applications to expedite service and support and managed a 40-person strategic sales team with exceptional results.

Initially, Calla will focus on growing White Systems’ storage and retrieval hardware and software businesses, while expanding its reach into integrated systems and capitalizing on the company’s recent successful distribution installations across a variety of sectors, including:

● Aerospace at Airbus, Gulfstream and United Airlines

● Manufacturing at Boeing

● Repair facilities for the United States Air Force and Lockheed Martin

● Hospitals at Providence Hospital

● Apparel at ChefWorks

These White Systems installations are automated systems comprising either stand-alone or combinations of White vertical and horizontal carousels, vertical lift modules (VLMs), StorBot robots and inventory management software.

“I am enthusiastic about the future of White Systems and our newly acquired software divisions. New opportunities continue to open in several key vertical markets, including hospital automation and consolidation, home delivery, in-store pickup, and a focus on efficiency as labor markets tighten,” Calla said. “For over 70 years, the White brand has been synonymous with performance and quality. I am truly excited to be leading the next phase of innovation and growth here, focused on driving customer value.”