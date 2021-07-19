MMH    Topics 

Sentry Electrical Group joins MHEDA

Sentry’s Industrial Controls and Automation (IC&A) division provides installation of partners' controls and automation projects.

Sentry Electrical Group, Inc., has joined the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA)—a material handling trade association serving over 600 members throughout the United States. As an active partner of the association, Sentry employees join thousands of other members in accessing programs and services to not only stay connected, but broaden industry knowledge and contacts to keep Sentry’s material handling business competitive.

As part of MHEDA’s network of industry professionals, Sentry employees are able to access professional development programs, as well as benchmarking and networking opportunities, all specific to the material handling industry.
 
Jim Metheney, who has over 22 years of material handling expertise, leads Sentry’s Industrial Controls and Automation (IC&A) division. The division supports the company’s material handling industry partners by providing a safe and flawless installation of their controls and automation projects. This is achieved through precise and accurate estimates, experienced site management, skilled labor, and qualified commissioning support.

Sentry President Norm Cowden said, “The best way to stay competitive in any market is to be an active member of the industry. By joining MHEDA, we not only expanded our network within the material handling community, but also have ensured we remain on the cutting edge of industry technology and expertise.”


