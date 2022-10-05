MMH    Topics     Institute for Supply Management

September Services sector activity stays solid, reports ISM

By

Latest Material Handling News

Reusable pallet provider RM2 adds Wayne Cochran as COO
Interact Analysis: poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
More News

Services economy activity turned in another strong month in September, according to the new edition of the Services ISM Report on Business, which was issued today by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM).

The Services PMI—at 56.7 (a reading of 50 or higher signals growth)—was down 0.2% compared to August, growing, at a slower rate, for the 28th consecutive month, with month, with services sector growth intact for 150 of the last 152 months through September.

The September Services PMI is 2.5% below the 12-month average of 59.2, with November 2021’s 68.4 and June’s 55.3 marking the respective high and low readings for that period. 

ISM reported that 15 of the services sectors it tracks saw annual gains in September, including:
Mining; Other Services; Educational Services; Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; Public Administration; Retail Trade; Wholesale Trade; Information; Utilities; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Health Care & Social Assistance; Finance & Insurance; Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; Construction; and Management of Companies & Support Services. The three industries reporting decreases were: Accommodation & Food Services; Arts, Entertainment & Recreation; and Transportation & Warehousing.

The report’s equally weighted subindexes that directly factor into the NMI were mostly down, from August to September, including:
-Business activity/production, at 59.1, down 1.8%, growing, at a slower rate, for the 28th consecutive month, with 14 services sectors reporting growth;
-New orders, at 60.6, down 1.2%, also growing, at a slower rate for the 28th consecutive month, with 13 services sectors reporting growth;
-Employment, at 53.0, increased 2.8%, growing, at a faster rate, for the second consecutive month, with 10 services sectors reporting growth;
-Supplier deliveries, at 53.9, fell 0.6%, slowing, at a slower pace, for the 40th consecutive month; and
-Prices, at 68.7, fell 2.8%, increasing, at a slower rate, for the 64th consecutive month

Comments from ISM member respondents included in the report highlighted various issues being seen in the services sector.

“Prices of fuel are leveling off (or) dropping in small increments,” said a Transportation & Warehousing respondent. “Still facing supply/demand issues with certain products—food, beverages, some raw construction material and semiconductor chips. Big concern is (China’s) zero-tolerance policy for COVID-19 cases. A lot of companies rely on products from China, and cities keep shutting down due to the policy. This greatly affects the orders outstanding and creates lead time uncertainty.”

And a Wholesale Trade respondent said that Business activity has improved over last month but is still trending flat to slightly down versus the same period last year. The respondent added that inventory levels are starting to fall from record highs, but overstocked items are still a problem, with the expectation that his company can expect lower demand and inventory rebalancing to impact business activity through the end of the calendar year.

Tony Nieves, Chair of the ISM’s Services Business Survey Committee, said in an interview that this report on a year-over-year basis is mapping consistently to GDP, with a large percentage of GDP on the services side being more labor-intensive and less reliant on tangible goods.

“Overall, the services sector is holding its own, especially when you see new orders at 60.6,” he said. “It tells us the pipeline is still very strong, but keep in mind the cycle time is still much shorter than it is on the manufacturing side. This could change in two months, with the Services PMI in the low 50s by year-end, with things getting geared up on retail and other areas for the holiday season.”

What’s more, he said that there are previous historical patterns that are no longer intact, due to the pandemic, which has blurred seasonality, as it was previously seen, with the expectation that there will not be an alignment, in terms of normal seasonality trends, until possibly in 2023.

“What we are seeing now is that things are still strong in spite of inflation,” he said. “We know certain industries have been hammered by interest rates but not to the point where there is less growth month-over-month, because there are still remnants of what was in the pipeline in the past.”

Using real estate rental and leasing, which is the largest contributor to GDP on the services side, as an example, he said the sector is trying to get in as fast as it can prior to the next steps for interest rates, while business for mortgage brokers and lenders remains busy, even though sales have been off over the last few months.

Looking at the rest of 2023, Nieves is optimistic that the services sector will finish things strongly, with a possibility that the Services PMI will inch down by year-end from its current level. He added that employment is likely to stay above 50, spurred on by the holiday season, but January could tell a different story.

“There are a lot of variables and wildcards in the mix here,” he said. “But our respondents are optimistic, in that they don’t see a recession coming or any kind of pullback through the balance of 2022…but they also said they don’t know what 2023 has in store. I think we will get a better feel for that in December.”


Article Topics

News
Institute for Supply Management
ISM
Services Economy
Services PMI
   All topics

Institute for Supply Management News & Resources

Despite sequential decline, March Services PMI points to growth, reports ISM
Manufacturing output declines for fifth consecutive month in March, says ISM
February services sector activity shows continued growth, says ISM
Manufacturing activity heads up in February, getting closer to growth, reports ISM
January services economy activity sees a solid start to 2022
December manufacturing output decreases, to finish 2022, reports ISM
ISM’s latest semiannual report optimistic on 2023 growth prospects
More Institute for Supply Management

Latest in Materials Handling

Reusable pallet provider RM2 adds Wayne Cochran as COO
Interact Analysis: poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
C-Suite Interview with Fancisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Jeff Berman's avatar
Jeff Berman
Jeff Berman is Group News Editor for Logistics Management, Modern Materials Handling, and Supply Chain Management Review and is a contributor to Robotics 24/7. Jeff works and lives in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, where he covers all aspects of the supply chain, logistics, freight transportation, and materials handling sectors on a daily basis.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources