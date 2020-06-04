7th-annual National Forklift Safety Day 2020 to be held virtually

Due to the impact and challenges of Covid-19, the seventh annual National Forklift Safety Day (NFSD) will be held as a virtual event this year.

The event will take place on June 9th, 2020 at 9:00 AM EDT. NFSD serves as an opportunity to highlight the safe use of forklifts and the continued need for operator training.

Open to everyone, the event will be available for viewing by visiting the Industrial Truck Association’s (ITA) website (www.indtrk.org). The format will be similar to previous years with presentations from government representatives, safety experts, and industry representatives.

The speakers and their general topics for National Forklift Safety Day 2020 include:

Brian Feehan, President, Industrial Truck Association – Moderator

Jay Gusler, ITA Chairman of the Board & Executive Vice President of Operations, Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA) – Welcome & Overview

Loren Sweatt, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) – OSHA Updates/Resources

Chuck Leon, Technical Specialist, Workplace Safety and Prevention Services (WSPS) – Pedestrian Safety

Scott Bicksler, Lead Safety Manager, Aerotek – Temporary Employee Safety

Chuck Moratz, NFSD Task Force Chair & Senior Vice President, Global Engineering, CLARK Material Handling Company – Forklift Industry Safety

“ITA has been the voice of the industrial truck industry for more than half a century,” said Brian Feehan, president of ITA. “We understand there is a critical need for effective forklift operator training, and ITA’s National Forklift Safety Day is meant to keep that discussion at the forefront year after year.”

Join the Industrial Truck Association for National Forklift Safety Day 2020 by visiting the ITA’s website at www.indtrk.org/national-forklift-safety-day.

About ITA

For more than 65 years, the Industrial Truck Association has been the leading organization of industrial truck manufacturers and suppliers of component parts and accessories that conduct business in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Based in Washington, D.C., ITA maintains an influential voice in international standards development for the industry. The organization also advances engineering practices to promote safe products, disseminates statistical marketplace information, and provides industry forums for learning and networking. Visit [url=http://www.indtrk.org]http://www.indtrk.org[/url].



