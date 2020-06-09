Seventh Annual National Forklift Safety Day reinforces importance of industry safety

The Industrial Truck Association (ITA) held its seventh annual National Forklift Safety Day today as a virtual event. The event serves as an opportunity for forklift manufacturers to highlight the safe use of forklifts, the value of operator training, and the need for daily equipment checks.

“Safety has been and will continue to be paramount to our industry,” said Jay Gusler, Executive Vice President of Operations for Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA), and ITA Chairman of the Board. “Collectively we dedicate a tremendous amount of time and effort to ensure the safety of our products. From an industry perspective – the collaboration, through the ITA, has been instrumental in keeping our industry at the forefront of the latest developments in codes and standards. Safety requires dedication, time and perseverance. We must take the time to ensure proper safety training is adhered to and make it a priority.”

Government officials, safety experts, and industry representatives discussed a variety of subjects including pedestrian safety and temporary employee safety that emphasized the need for operator training across all aspects of the industry. National Forklift Safety Day raises awareness on the value of safety to those who produce, operate, and work on or around forklifts.

“Industrial truck manufacturers have long supported the necessity of operator training and safe work practices,” said Brian Feehan, ITA president. “We are sponsoring this event to focus on the importance of safety and training. Safety is paramount to our industry and operator training has been proven to prevent accidents.”

In addition to the ITA virtual event, many ITA members and their dealers, through social media and other safe practices, sponsor local forklift safety activities for their customers to enhance awareness of safe practices in warehouses, distribution centers, manufacturing plants, and other environments where forklifts are in use.



