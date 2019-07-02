SGS Acquires Majority Stake in Maine Pointe

SGS, a leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, has acquired a majority stake in Maine Pointe, a global supply chain and operations consulting firm. The complementary capabilities of both companies will help strengthen SGS’s high-value consulting capabilities and take Maine Pointe’s consulting practice global.



“We were attracted to SGS by its platform and expertise. We are excited about the opportunity to expand our complementary businesses by leveraging our expertise across SGS’s global network,” said Steven Bowen, Chairman and CEO of Maine Pointe. “This combination will accelerate our vision of transforming our customers’ supply chains into a competitive advantage on a global scale.”

Maine Pointe’s name will remain and the firm will operate as a distinctive business within SGS’s Certification & Business Enhancement (CBE) business unit. The acquisition will also help accelerate Maine Pointe’s goal of making taking its supply chain optimization practice global.



“Maine Pointe adds another layer of competence to the group and significantly accelerates our inroads into more advanced consultancy services in Certification & Business Enhancement. The recent announcement of the disposal of PSC highlights the group strategy of focusing our capital allocation towards higher value-added services,” said Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS.

