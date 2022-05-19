S&H Systems celebrates 20 years of growth

S&H Systems, a privately held company that offers materials handling automation and software solutions, celebrated their 20-year anniversary on April 3, 2022 at a company event highlighting employee growth to 225 and annual gross sales of over $200 million.

“This celebration is a testament to the vision of our leadership team and the values our company lives by every day,” stated Michael Holland, President and COO of S&H Systems.

Holland goes on to attribute S&H Systems employees with exemplifying the company values in everything they do. “The people who work at S&H Systems are the true visionaries as well as the engine for our outstanding growth. Each of us are committed to our client’s success – and we manage that commitment by doing the right thing, every day, for every client.”



