MMH    Topics     Warehouse

S&H Systems names new executive vice president

Former Amazon global business leader brings 30 years of experience in building large scale technical and operational teams.

By

Ken Hendrix, president and COO of S&H Systems, has announced that Michael Holland, a global business leader in worldwide e-commerce fulfillment, supply chain logistics, manufacturing and packaging, has joined S&H Systems as executive vice president.

Holland, formerly senior regional manager, operations engineering at Amazon, brings more than 30 years of experience in material handling design, integration and execution. Over the course of his career, within Twining’s Tea Co. Ltd, Blockbuster Entertainment Inc. and Amazon, Holland has designed complex and custom automated equipment and integrated systems across manufacturing, assembly and supply chain fulfillment business segments in the food, pharmaceutical, textile, and e-commerce industries. This includes building and leading multiple large scale technical and operational teams globally in emerging markets, new product development, new business segments, and numerous deployments supporting scaled growth strategies while ethically delivering above customer expectations.

“Mr. Holland’s passion and leadership skills in understanding and designing integrated systems complements the business philosophies, goals and vision of S&H Systems,” said Ken Hendrix, president, COO, S&H Systems. “The entire company joins the senior executive leadership team in welcoming him.”


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Technology
Equipment
Amazon
Logistics
Manufacturing
Supply Chain
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

ABB Robotics opens U.S. Packaging and Logistics headquarters
Depalletizing and palletizing gain in flexibility
Go small or go home with mini, paper based wrapping system
Automate 2023 set record attendance with more than 30,000 registrants
Ergonomics as a retention factor
The beauty of integrated pack and ship
60 Seconds with Brian Feehan, President of Industrial Truck Association (ITA)
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources