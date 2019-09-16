S&H Systems names new executive vice president

Ken Hendrix, president and COO of S&H Systems, has announced that Michael Holland, a global business leader in worldwide e-commerce fulfillment, supply chain logistics, manufacturing and packaging, has joined S&H Systems as executive vice president.

Holland, formerly senior regional manager, operations engineering at Amazon, brings more than 30 years of experience in material handling design, integration and execution. Over the course of his career, within Twining’s Tea Co. Ltd, Blockbuster Entertainment Inc. and Amazon, Holland has designed complex and custom automated equipment and integrated systems across manufacturing, assembly and supply chain fulfillment business segments in the food, pharmaceutical, textile, and e-commerce industries. This includes building and leading multiple large scale technical and operational teams globally in emerging markets, new product development, new business segments, and numerous deployments supporting scaled growth strategies while ethically delivering above customer expectations.

“Mr. Holland’s passion and leadership skills in understanding and designing integrated systems complements the business philosophies, goals and vision of S&H Systems,” said Ken Hendrix, president, COO, S&H Systems. “The entire company joins the senior executive leadership team in welcoming him.”



