S&H Systems partners with Exotec Solutions

S&H Systems, a single-source, full-service integration company, has added another robotics partnership to their roster of integration options.

Exotec Solutions manufactures Skypod, a goods-to-person order preparation system that adds flexibility and scalability for ecommerce and on-line retail mechanization.

“Our partnership with Exotec Solutions adds exciting new options for our ecommerce clients, including a decreased installation and execution timeline, while delivering on increased flexibility and scalability,” explains Jeff Roberts, VP Systems Sales at S&H Systems. “Exotec’s modular design is ideal for today’s evolving ecommerce hubs, with the ability to scale quickly and seamlessly.”

Created for the fast growing and ever-changing ecommerce industry, the Skypod system delivers identifiable benefits for food and beverage, electronics and general retail industries, who are experiencing exponential growth in the first quarters of 2020.

“Customers are looking for high-performance, high-density systems that are easily modified to adapt to the unpredictability of business growth,” adds founder Romain Moulin.

The Skypod system offers ergonomic, environmental and performance benefits along with rapid adaptability and installation. Scale is achieved by adding racks and robots, all without performance interruption.

S&H Systems, located in Arkansas and Tennessee, is a single-source, full-service systems integration company delivering dependable material handling systems, software and post-sale support since 2002.

About Exotec

Founded in 2015, Exotec designs an ultra-innovative robotic system to optimize order preparation for e-merchants. Thanks to its fleets of robots, capable of moving in three dimensions, Exotec has revolutionized ways to organize warehouses and logistics flows, with an agile solution that adapts to growth.



