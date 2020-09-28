MMH    Topics 

Startup News: ShipBob raises $68 million to expand e-commerce fulfillment solution

ShipBob has opened six new fulfillment centers since April to enable fulfillment for ecommerce brands, bringing total current sites to 10 with plans to add more.

By

Latest Material Handling News

CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
More News

ShipBob, an ecommerce enablement technology company that provides fulfillment by bringing fast shipping options to ecommerce businesses, today announced $68 million in primary funding. The new capital will enhance the company’s capabilities to bring world-class fulfillment to more customers, fuel growth, expand its software platform and scale its global fulfillment network. The Series D financing was led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. Prior investors include Menlo Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, Hyde Park Venture Partners, Hyde Park Angels and Y Combinator.

“When we started this company, our mission was to build ShipBob into the default ecommerce logistics solution for all direct-to-consumer brands around the world,” said Dhruv Saxena, CEO and co-founder of ShipBob. “That mission has not only remained, but has become even more important with the accelerated digital shifts happening across all industries today.”

ShipBob integrates with all leading ecommerce platforms and marketplaces like Amazon, Walmart, Shopify, BigCommerce, Wix and Squarespace. These integrations enable nearly all emerging brands to provide fast shipping to their customers without having to handle fulfillment themselves. Beyond fulfillment, partners and integrations such as returns management, inventory management and financing solutions can be activated in ShipBob’s apps marketplace to provide brands with a one-stop shop to manage their business.

To enable such powerful capabilities, ShipBob built their entire fulfillment technology stack, from its merchant-facing software to its warehouse management system (WMS). ShipBob’s WMS is used within all ten of their fulfillment centers across the United States, Canada and Europe, which allows them to stand up new facilities in weeks instead of quarters. ShipBob expects to open two more US facilities in Q4 and another ten facilities across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia in 2021.

“We are democratizing best-in-class fulfillment for thousands of ecommerce brands who are shipping millions of items per month,” said Divey Gulati, President and co-founder of ShipBob. “Bringing in additional investment from a global leader like SoftBank will allow us to expand our fulfillment center footprint across the United States and the rest of the world even faster.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, ShipBob has seen an even greater acceleration in new customers needing their solution, and their nine-figure business is growing over 100 percent year-over-year and is cash flow positive. To support this influx in demand, ShipBob has opened six new fulfillment centers since April, including their two international locations. In addition, they have hired hundreds of new fulfillment associates over the last few months and will hire hundreds more leading up to the holiday peak season.

“Logistics is an enormous industry that has seen rapid growth alongside ecommerce adoption,” said Ervin Tu, Managing Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers. “ShipBob is leveraging data and innovative technology and operations to grow its business and drive significant increases in revenue and profits. The company is on track to be the market-leading solution for SMB and larger merchants around the world.”

SoftBank Investment Advisers Managing Partner, Ervin Tu, will be joining the ShipBob board of directors. The SoftBank Vision Fund has invested in companies like Uber, Slack, ByteDance, Opendoor, Nvidia, Flipkart, Flexport, Doordash and Arm.


Article Topics

News
Ecommerce
Fulfillment
services
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources