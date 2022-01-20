ShipMonk acquires Ruby Has Fulfillment

ShipMonk, a leading provider of e-commerce fulfillment and technology solutions, today announced its acquisition of Ruby Has Fulfillment, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) technology company. The acquisition continues ShipMonk’s efforts to expand operations throughout the United States and internationally to Canada and the U.K. and deepens enterprise-class fulfillment capabilities to serve growing direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, ShipMonk stated. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed in the announcement.

“Our growth has been driven by our ability to deliver excellent customer experiences for our clients with our e-commerce and software capabilities. Ruby Has Fulfillment is an ideal addition to the ShipMonk platform, blending substantial investments in service and technology to complement and enhance our core offering for B2B and larger customers,” said Jan Bednar, ShipMonk’s founder and CEO. “As e-commerce businesses boom across every vertical, we are scaling our services to keep pace and deliver the level of quality and reliability our clients rely on and expect for their customers. That’s true whether a business is bootstrapped and just getting started, or an existing enterprise-scale business with high volume and customized operational needs.”

With the Ruby Has acquisition, ShipMonk adds:

Eight fulfillment centers spanning New York, Nevada, New Jersey, Kentucky, California, Canada and the U.K. With ShipMonk’s existing locations in Florida, California, Pennsylvania and Mexico, ShipMonk currently operates 11 distribution centers

Over 1.3 million square feet of warehouse space, bringing ShipMonk’s global footprint to more than 2.4 million square feet.

More than 700 new employees. ShipMonk’s workforce has more than doubled since January 2021, including 3,000+ employees, providing stability in an otherwise challenging supply chain and warehouse environment with ongoing labor shortages.

Complete North American reach from Canada to the U.S. and Mexico, with 2-day shipping service for all domestic zones.

Goods Manufacturing Process (GMP) compliance-ready, with sites registered as FDA food facilities, medical device facility classes 1 and 2, and wholesale food licensed operations.

“Our shared future is one of considerable promise. With the addition of Ruby Has, the ShipMonk organization is the undisputed leader in the space, delivering the most value to merchants,” said Rafael Zakinov, founder and CEO of Ruby Has, who will assume the role of Chief Product Officer at ShipMonk. “Our combined workforces and compelling and competitive offerings position our company and our customers for success in a business environment that is rapidly scaling to demand. We have the team, technology, service and reach to grow with our customers.”

Today, ShipMonk serves a growing roster of more than 2,000 B2C businesses, including BrüMate, Liquid IV, FEAT, and Glamnetic. Ruby Has’ client base, including Brooklinen, The Ridge, and Overtime, expand Shipmonk’s client roster in service of both larger enterprises as well as established B2B brands.

Over the past 18 months, ShipMonk has raised $355 million in funding to accelerate its strategic growth and expansion to serve existing and new customers internationally. In October, the company established ShipMonk Mexico through its acquisition of El Mar Mexico. Together with the acquisition of Ruby Has, ShipMonk now has North American operations from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, to Tecate, Mexico. The Ruby Has deal closed in November 2021, the company stated.



