MMH    Topics     Warehouse

ShipMonk acquires Ruby Has Fulfillment

Deal bolsters ShipMonk's network with eight fulfillment centers spanning 1.3 million square feet of warehouse space

By

ShipMonk, a leading provider of e-commerce fulfillment and technology solutions, today announced its acquisition of Ruby Has Fulfillment, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) technology company. The acquisition continues ShipMonk’s efforts to expand operations throughout the United States and internationally to Canada and the U.K. and deepens enterprise-class fulfillment capabilities to serve growing direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, ShipMonk stated. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed in the announcement.

“Our growth has been driven by our ability to deliver excellent customer experiences for our clients with our e-commerce and software capabilities. Ruby Has Fulfillment is an ideal addition to the ShipMonk platform, blending substantial investments in service and technology to complement and enhance our core offering for B2B and larger customers,” said Jan Bednar, ShipMonk’s founder and CEO. “As e-commerce businesses boom across every vertical, we are scaling our services to keep pace and deliver the level of quality and reliability our clients rely on and expect for their customers. That’s true whether a business is bootstrapped and just getting started, or an existing enterprise-scale business with high volume and customized operational needs.”

With the Ruby Has acquisition, ShipMonk adds:

  • Eight fulfillment centers spanning New York, Nevada, New Jersey, Kentucky, California, Canada and the U.K. With ShipMonk’s existing locations in Florida, California, Pennsylvania and Mexico, ShipMonk currently operates 11 distribution centers
  • Over 1.3 million square feet of warehouse space, bringing ShipMonk’s global footprint to more than 2.4 million square feet.
  • More than 700 new employees. ShipMonk’s workforce has more than doubled since January 2021, including 3,000+ employees, providing stability in an otherwise challenging supply chain and warehouse environment with ongoing labor shortages.
  • Complete North American reach from Canada to the U.S. and Mexico, with 2-day shipping service for all domestic zones.
  • Goods Manufacturing Process (GMP) compliance-ready, with sites registered as FDA food facilities, medical device facility classes 1 and 2, and wholesale food licensed operations.

“Our shared future is one of considerable promise. With the addition of Ruby Has, the ShipMonk organization is the undisputed leader in the space, delivering the most value to merchants,” said Rafael Zakinov, founder and CEO of Ruby Has, who will assume the role of Chief Product Officer at ShipMonk. “Our combined workforces and compelling and competitive offerings position our company and our customers for success in a business environment that is rapidly scaling to demand. We have the team, technology, service and reach to grow with our customers.”

Today, ShipMonk serves a growing roster of more than 2,000 B2C businesses, including BrüMate, Liquid IV, FEAT, and Glamnetic. Ruby Has’ client base, including Brooklinen, The Ridge, and Overtime, expand Shipmonk’s client roster in service of both larger enterprises as well as established B2B brands.

Over the past 18 months, ShipMonk has raised $355 million in funding to accelerate its strategic growth and expansion to serve existing and new customers internationally. In October, the company established ShipMonk Mexico through its acquisition of El Mar Mexico. Together with the acquisition of Ruby Has, ShipMonk now has North American operations from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, to Tecate, Mexico. The Ruby Has deal closed in November 2021, the company stated.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ruby Has Fulfillment
ShipMonk
   All topics

ShipMonk News & Resources

ShipMonk acquires Ruby Has Fulfillment

Latest in Materials Handling

OSARO and Geek+ partner to integrate robotic warehouse solutions
Hai Robotics adapts leadership structure to support its growing North American market
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Interact Analysis: logistics and other new application scenarios key to cobot market success
April retail sales see gains
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Need to keep up with e-commerce throughput? This e-book can help you choose the right solution for your business. Learn more about what Honeywell has to offer and find the sortation system that best fits your needs.
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources