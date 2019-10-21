MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

Shopify completes acquisition of 6 River Systems

The transaction adds 6 River Systems’ cloud-based software and fleet of collaborative mobile robots called “Chuck” to the Shopify Fulfillment Network, accelerating its growth.

Shopify Inc., the leading multi-channel commerce platform, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of 6 River Systems, Inc.

With this acquisition, Shopify is changing the fulfillment industry. The transaction adds 6 River Systems’ cloud-based software and fleet of collaborative mobile robots called “Chuck” to the Shopify Fulfillment Network, accelerating its growth. The talented 6 River Systems team, with more than 130 employees, brings extensive experience in fulfillment software and robotics to Shopify. This will enable Shopify to help thousands of businesses improve their fulfillment operations, while 6 River Systems will continue to expand its industry-leading solution for warehouses. Shopify will maintain the 6 River Systems brand and headquarters in Waltham, MA.

Shopify is the leading multi-channel commerce platform. Merchants use Shopify to design, set up, and manage their stores across multiple sales channels, including mobile, web, social media, marketplaces, brick-and-mortar locations, and pop-up shops. The platform also provides merchants with a powerful back-office and a single view of their business, from payments to shipping. The Shopify platform was engineered for reliability and scale, making enterprise-level technology available to businesses of all sizes. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Shopify currently powers over 800,000 businesses in approximately 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Unilever, Kylie Cosmetics, Allbirds, MVMT, and many more.


