SICK and AutoCoding Systems form partnership for U.S. market

SICK has announced a partnership with AutoCoding Systems (ACS), a software solution provider for the consumer goods industry.

This partnership will enable SICK to provide customers with a combined package of SICK’s sensor technology and ACS’s software platform, giving customers dynamic control of their packaging lines.

With the increasing complexity of packaging types and the rising frequency of artwork changes and promotional offers, it has become more important for manufacturers to reduce, if not eliminate, any errors in the coding and packaging of products. This is particularly important where mistakes can result in a risk to consumer health. By implementing a combined package of SICK’s extensive sensor product portfolio and ACS’ software solution, manufacturers can ensure the integrity of their products.

Currently, factories throughout the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia have a combination of SICK sensors, barcode readers, and vision products with ACS software solutions installed on their lines. The combination of both provides the customer reliability and accuracy with the sensor and flexibility in the software platform.

SICK products and ACS’ coding and packaging verification solutions can be used in a range of applications. SICK’s Lector image-based code readers are used for 1D and 2D barcode scanning to check retail barcodes, backweb label barcodes, and packaging artwork barcodes. ACS also has a number of vision installations that incorporate SICK’s ICR inspectors and IVC-3D cameras, and are currently integrating with the new Inspector P series of cameras.

In addition to integration with SICK scanners, inspectors, and cameras, ACS’ advanced coding management software is designed to control and manage a wide range of different packaging line devices. The full solution provides dynamic control of a packaging line, ensuring it stops in the event of too many misreads or no-reads detected from the SICK sensor, or if a device malfunction is detected.

The complete solution reduces date-coding errors and downtime related to product changeovers. SICK and AutoCoding Systems are working together to identify target markets where this complete solution can solve basic and complex applications to deliver measurable results.



