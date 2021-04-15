SICK introduces sensor solutions for mobile and stationary robotic applications

At ProMatDX, SICK is highlighting a number of applications for stationary and mobile robots to improve supply chain operations and logistics processes. The nanoScan3 is the world’s smallest profile safety laser scanner on the market. Its space-saving design works perfectly in mobile robotics applications, but also in stationary applications where space is limited. The nanoScan3 delivers high-precision measurement data and is light, dust and dirt resistant.

SICK also offers the 2D LiDAR localization solutions as a supplement to magnetic and optical tracking guidance technologies for autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). These solutions help avoid vehicle standstills or fleet jams during operation because of defective magnetic and optical track guidance tapes.

“Intelligent sensor solutions from SICK enhance mobile and stationary robotic applications,” said John Ashodian, industry marketing manager at SICK. “From 3D vision robot guidance systems for more efficient bin picking to safety and LiDAR solutions for AMRs, SICK prioritizes improving the supply chain.”



