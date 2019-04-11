Siemens offers simulation tools and ease-of-use hardware upgrades

Because commissioning is a significant portion of project costs, simulation is a powerful tool for reducing time, money and human resources. In fact, Bhaskar Chopra, national business development manager, intralogistics, for Siemens, says it’s possible to cut commissioning costs by 30%.

“We’ve made $10 billion in acquisitions in recent years, and lots of those have been simulation companies,” he says. “This is the culmination of those investments.”

Plant simulation software enables the simulation, visualization, analysis and optimization of production systems and logistics processes. The digital model enables users to run experiments and what-if scenarios without disturbing an existing production system and can be used in the planning process long before the real system is installed. By detecting and eliminating problems that otherwise would require cost- and time-consuming corrective measures during production ramp-up, clients can optimize material flow, resource utilization and logistics for all levels of plant planning, from global facilities and local plants to specific production lines.

Chopra noted the economic factors that are already changing the way projects are conceived and designed. New DCs are taller, and new technologies emerge all the time. But perhaps most pressing is the workforce shortage.

“Average turnover for one customer is 11 months, which isn’t even enough time to become proficient,” he said.

In an effort to increase technician effectiveness and reduce turnover, Siemens has added plain English explanations to fault codes that clearly explain causes and remedies to a novice technician. Chopra says this means an issue might be resolved is 15 minutes instead of three hours of poring over manuals and chatting with the help desk.

JR Automation (Booth N7307) used Siemens’ simulator to bring an automated distributed put-wall concept from idea to working prototype in five months, just in time to display the technology at Automate.

“From a project standpoint,” said Craig Ulrich, vice president of JR Automation, “you’d be crazy not to use this software.”



