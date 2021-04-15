MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

Siemens reveals Sinamics G115D

By

During ProMatDX, Siemens is unveiling its Sinamics G115D, a powerful drive system that’s been developed particularly for horizontal conveyor applications.

Comprised of a drive, gearbox and motor all in one unit, the distributed drive system is being offered in two versions: motor-mounted and wall-mounted.

Highly compact, the distributed drive system can be effortlessly installed in confined areas. Once it is installed, the Sinamics G115D provides users an array of power ranges—from 0.37 to 4 kilowatts (0.5 to 5 hp) for motor-mounted applications, to 0.37 to 7.5 kilowatts (0.5 to 10 hp) for wall-mounted applications.

Additionally, since it offers users a highly robust design that has a high IP protection class (up to IP66 / UL Type 4X), the distributed drive system is especially suitable for usage in harsh environments. It can also be operated in a variety of temperatures, ranging from -22°F to 131°F, and it can be used in deep freezing applications.

“As a result, the Sinamics G115D is primarily suitable for applications in intra-logistics and airports, along with the automotive and food and beverage industries,” said Sandi Hirschlein, marketing manager at Siemens Industry.


Chris Lewis's avatar
Chris Lewis
Chris Lewis is the owner of Innovative Written Solutions, a content development and editorial services company based in Troy, Mich. In addition to developing content for Modern Materials Handing, he has also written for a wide variety of companies, ranging from Golf Channel to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, as well as industries like engineering, higher education and workforce solutions. He can be reached at lewis.chr[email protected] or www.linkedin.com/in/chris-lewis-aa301b14.
