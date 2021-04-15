Siemens reveals Sinamics G115D

During ProMatDX, Siemens is unveiling its Sinamics G115D, a powerful drive system that’s been developed particularly for horizontal conveyor applications.

Comprised of a drive, gearbox and motor all in one unit, the distributed drive system is being offered in two versions: motor-mounted and wall-mounted.

Highly compact, the distributed drive system can be effortlessly installed in confined areas. Once it is installed, the Sinamics G115D provides users an array of power ranges—from 0.37 to 4 kilowatts (0.5 to 5 hp) for motor-mounted applications, to 0.37 to 7.5 kilowatts (0.5 to 10 hp) for wall-mounted applications.

Additionally, since it offers users a highly robust design that has a high IP protection class (up to IP66 / UL Type 4X), the distributed drive system is especially suitable for usage in harsh environments. It can also be operated in a variety of temperatures, ranging from -22°F to 131°F, and it can be used in deep freezing applications.

“As a result, the Sinamics G115D is primarily suitable for applications in intra-logistics and airports, along with the automotive and food and beverage industries,” said Sandi Hirschlein, marketing manager at Siemens Industry.



