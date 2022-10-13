MMH    Topics 

Siena Analytics joins Splunk partner program

Participation in program expected to aid applications that provide real-time visibility into warehouse operations

By

Siena Analytics, a provider of supply chain AI and image recognition for high-volume logistics, announces today that it has joined Partnerverse – the Splunk partner program for accelerating customer success. Through this partnership, Siena is able to build powerful applications for supply chain operations that improve data accessibility, enable simple monitoring of inventory, and share business insights, Siena explained.

Siena’s flagship solution, Siena Insights, captures data in the warehouse through sensors at the tunnel and facility levels, while gathering learning insights with the aid of artificial intelligence (AI). Siena Insights, built on the Splunk Enterprise platform, will utilize the company’s observability and data monitoring capabilities to develop applications that provide customers with greater visibility into their warehouse operations by leveraging images and data.

“In today’s economic climate, gaining real-time visibility into warehouse operations is more important than ever,” said John Dwinell, Founder and CEO of Siena Analytics. “This partnership allows us access to Splunk’s powerful observability and data monitoring platform to build applications that give warehouses greater insight into what’s taking place at their facilities. The result is software that marries data and images to enable package intelligence.”


News
analytics
Bar Code Scanning
Data Capture
Splunk
