Signode presents the Octopus automatic rotary ring stretch wrapper at Modex Show

The company is showcasing a variety of its customer-centric innovations.

By ·

As Signode Industrial Group (Booth B3275) continues to expand its product line, the company is showcasing a variety of its customer-centric innovations. One of the primary products featured is Muller’s Octopus 1717C, an automatic rotary ring stretch wrapper.

Compared to automatic rotary arm and turntable machines within the 30 to 50 LPH range, the Octopus 1717C is not only affordable, but highly versatile for various applications as well, mainly due to its compact size. 

“We built the Octopus 1717C to give customers all the benefits they’ve come to expect from our Octopus rotary ring stretch wrap machines—in a smaller footprint, while also providing optimal load containment and minimizing film usage,” said Joe Albert, VP, global sales and marketing, Global Wrapping Technologies, Signode Industrial Group. “It’s also a highly intuitive machine to operate and install, especially considering its capabilities.”

Modex 2018 is scheduled to be held April 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.

About the Author

Chris Lewis
Chris Lewis is the owner of Innovative Written Solutions, a content development and editorial services company based in Troy, Mich. In addition to developing content for Modern Materials Handing, he has also written for a wide variety of companies, ranging from Golf Channel to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, as well as industries like engineering, higher education and workforce solutions. He can be reached at [email protected] or www.linkedin.com/in/chris-lewis-aa301b14.

Modex · Signode · Stretchwrapping
