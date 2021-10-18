Simco Logistics implements voice-directed system

As a family-owned distributor of Jack & Jill ice cream and other frozen foods, beverages and deli products, Simco Logistics serves convenience stores, drug stores, foodservice customers and independent grocers across the Mid-Atlantic United States.

Prior to 2019, Simco’s picking and loading processes were directed by paper, using printed rack sheets from its Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. The paper-based processes created challenges for pickers, managers and delivery drivers. Managers had to print, sort and distribute more than 2,000 sheets of paper per day, reducing the time they could work on their warehouse floors. Additionally, products were occasionally loaded on the wrong trucks, costing the company time and money.

As a result of these issues, Simco’s leadership team decided to move to an intelligent, voice-directed system—one that would achieve the company’s primary goals of enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of their picking and loading processes.

“We wanted to increase accuracy, streamline the process and eliminate the paper,” says Ken Schwartz, CEO of Simco Logistics.

The Simco team selected a software provider, based on software capability and flexibility, ease of use, integration with Oracle and other factors. In the new system, Jennifer—the voice and intelligence of the provider’s software—optimizes and directs the work on the warehouse floor. Jennifer creates efficient groupings of orders and voice-directs picking in frozen and refrigerated areas throughout the DC.

The solution also includes a voice-directed loading application. Jennifer verifies the correct racks and pallets are loaded on the appropriate truck or trailer. It also creates a trailer map for delivery drivers, so they can easily identify and off-load orders from their trucks faster and more accurately.

Lastly, the solution includes a management console, which provides supervisors real-time insights on productivity, workflow, exceptions and other operational data.

“The dashboards show supervisors and workers how many pieces each person is picking per hour,” explains Scott Van de Rijn, director of warehousing and logistics. “Those are huge benefits for us. The dashboards are incredible.”

Since implementing the solution, Simco has seen a productivity increase of 15%, along with a 60% reduction in errors.

“Right now, in 2021, we are probably 10 times better than where we were before,” says Schwartz. “The new picking and loading process has also helped our DSD delivery drivers save some time at the delivery locations.”

The warehouse also uses 50% less paper, representing savings of more than 1,000 reams of paper per year. Managers now spend their time managing people, rather than paper.

“Having the supervisors out on the floor has led to overall better performance in the warehouse,” adds Van de Rijn.

Lucas Systems

(724) 940-7000



