SkillPath’s OSHA training goes virtual for National Safety Month

National Safety Month shines a spotlight on saving lives and preventing injuries in the workplace. But in times when it is difficult to attend live training events, promoting jobsite safety can be challenging.

To more easily provide safety training during these unprecedented times, SkillPath has released an ongoing schedule of one-day, 10-hour and 30-hour virtual instructor-led OSHA training programs. These online events offer an interactive experience with an OSHA-authorized trainer, who is available to answer questions in real time.

Upcoming training dates:

OSHA One-Day Workplace Safety Outreach Training

Registration Page

● June 17 – 10:00 AM Eastern

● June 17 – 2:00 PM Eastern

● July 9 – 10:00 AM Eastern

● July 9 – 2:00 PM Eastern

● July 22 – 10:00 AM Eastern

● July 22 – 2:00 PM Eastern



OSHA 10-Hour Workplace Safety Training for General Industry

Registration Page

● June 15 – 16—11:00 AM Eastern

● June 25-26 – 11:00 AM Eastern

● July 20-21 – 11:00 AM Eastern

● July 30-31 – 11:00 AM Eastern

OSHA 30-Hour Workplace Safety Training for General Industry

Registration Page

● June 8-12 – 9:30 AM Eastern

● June 22-26 – 9:30 AM Eastern

● July 6-10 – 9:30 AM Eastern

● July 20-24 – 9:30 AM Eastern



