Sliding dunnage system at ORBIS is hassle-free

ORBIS Corp. (Booth S1222) showcased a new bulk packaging dunnage system for handling of large, bulky automotive parts that incorporates frame, rails and hanging fabric bags that slide. The AdjustaPak system fits into a standard BulkPak container and can be removed and reconfigured to accommodate different heights and bag configurations, explained Sean Momsen, market manager.

“Packaging needs are rapidly evolving in the automotive industry due to faster vehicle lifecycles and the growing amount of part SKUs,” he said. “This dunnage system delivers hassle-free versatility and allows automotive supply chains to more easily handle quick turns, diverse parts and multiple uses.”

The fabric bags are oriented vertically so there are no layers to remove at the assembly line, and more can be purchased to create additional layers. The system comes in sizes ranging from 48 x 45 inches to 78 x 48 inches.

ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.


Sara Pearson Specter has written articles and supplements for Modern Materials Handling and Material Handling Product News as an Editor at Large since 2001. Specter has worked in the fields of graphic design, advertising, marketing, and public relations for nearly 20 years, with a special emphasis on helping business-to-business industrial and manufacturing companies. She owns her own marketing communications firm, Sara Specter, Marketing Mercenary LLC. Clients include companies in a diverse range of fields, including materials handing equipment, systems and packaging, professional and financial services, regional economic development and higher education. Specter graduated from Centre College in Danville, Ky. with a bachelor’s degree in French and history. She lives in Oregon’s Willamette Valley where she and her husband are in the process of establishing a vineyard and winery.
