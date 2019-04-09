Sliding dunnage system at ORBIS is hassle-free

ORBIS Corp. (Booth S1222) showcased a new bulk packaging dunnage system for handling of large, bulky automotive parts that incorporates frame, rails and hanging fabric bags that slide. The AdjustaPak system fits into a standard BulkPak container and can be removed and reconfigured to accommodate different heights and bag configurations, explained Sean Momsen, market manager.

“Packaging needs are rapidly evolving in the automotive industry due to faster vehicle lifecycles and the growing amount of part SKUs,” he said. “This dunnage system delivers hassle-free versatility and allows automotive supply chains to more easily handle quick turns, diverse parts and multiple uses.”

The fabric bags are oriented vertically so there are no layers to remove at the assembly line, and more can be purchased to create additional layers. The system comes in sizes ranging from 48 x 45 inches to 78 x 48 inches.

ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago's McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry.




