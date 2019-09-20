MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

Smart Karton recognized by Dow Packaging Innovation Awards

Dow’s 2019 Awards for Packaging Innovation, now in its 31st year, is the industry’s longest-running independently judged packaging awards program.

By

Smart Karton Inc, a packaging solutions company in the packing and shipping industry, received an E-Commerce Honorable Mention in the 2019 Packaging Innovation Awards by Dow. The Dow Awards recognize the worlds top achievements in innovative package design, materials, technologies and processes.

Smart Karton was recognized for their patented “All Paper Pack”, a leading edge, two-in-one wrapping and shipping solution that saves time, money and the environment. “Just to be included among these giants in packaging, like Procter & Gamble, Henkel, L’Oreal, Reckitt Benckiser and Danone, is an honor for small company like Smart Karton,” says president Jack Loynd.

Smart Karton’s All Paper Pack uses cohesive paper to eliminate the need for Styrofoam peanuts, plastic air pillows and other forms of fill. All Paper Pack boxes are available in numerous sizes and fit the current automated machinery used in the industry. The product’s cohesive paper easily folds down to keep items secure in the box and deliver a professional presentation when the box is opened by the customer. The paper can be folded manually as well as fully automated with the Smart Karton Smart Packer, thus saving valuable labor in large distribution centers. The All Paper Pack also helps companies meet their commitments to sustainability by reducing the environmental impact of the packing materials.

Smart Karton serves companies in the automotive, e-commerce, cosmetics, household products and electronics industries, offering numerous solutions to save labor, costs and the environment while ensuring safe shipping. They can create customized solutions for oversized and heavy products, cold pack goods, and fragile items.

The All Paper Pack box is one of several innovations company visionary and VP of Sales Andy Whiteside has developed for Smart Karton. Other products in the pipeline include an inventive automated packing system and a unique solution for store-to-door delivery services that meets the needs of local retailers and large fulfillment services for this growing sector.

Dow’s 2019 Awards for Packaging Innovation, now in its 31st year, is the industry’s longest-running independently judged packaging awards program. This year, the independent judges evaluated nearly 250 entries from companies in more than 30 countries, choosing Smart Karton’s All Paper Pack for recognition as one of the top achievements in the packaging industry.


