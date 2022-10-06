MMH    Topics     SME Education Foundation

SME Education Foundation supports SME PRIME schools with sustainability grants

Schools excel at providing STEM/CTE manufacturing knowledge and skills to students

By

Latest Material Handling News

Reusable pallet provider RM2 adds Wayne Cochran as COO
Interact Analysis: Poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
GreyOrange co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
More News

The SME Education Foundation has recognized 16 SME PRIME schools that excel at providing STEM/CTE manufacturing knowledge and skills to students by awarding the schools sustaining financial support to help underwrite materials and operating costs.

Supported and informed by private industry, SME PRIME (Partnership Response In Manufacturing Education) builds cost-effective and tailored manufacturing/engineering programs in high schools across the country, providing equipment, curriculum, professional development, scholarships, and manufacturing-focused extra-curricular activities to students and teachers, according to the foundation.

Nationwide, the SME Education Foundation provides manufacturing and engineering education to thousands of students at more than 81 schools in 22 states.

“Our SME PRIME schools program partners with schools and manufacturers in communities across the United States to connect high-school-age students with the manufacturing education they’ll need to secure a satisfying career in manufacturing upon graduation,” said SME Education Foundation Vice President Rob Luce. “These sustaining funds will help ensure that the SME PRIME programs that have launched in these schools have the operating funds that they need going forward for materials, tools, and equipment to ensure the momentum they need to be successful.”

Luce said the PRIME schools receiving these grants operate programs developed in years past, utilizing donations previously raised by the Foundation. The sustainability awards are additional dollars to help the schools maintain their programs going forward after the initial development funding was invested.

“It’s part of our emphasis on ‘partnership,’ which is the ‘P’ in the PRIME acronym,” he said. “We’re looking to maintain long-term relationships with these schools – to provide long-term value – so that these programs continue feeding the manufacturing talent pipeline.”

Schools receiving SME PRIME sustainability awards for 2022 were:

  • Hollenstein Career and Technology Center, Fort Worth, Texas
  • Hopewell High School, Huntersville, North Carolina
  • Middleton High School, Tampa, Florida
  • STMA High School, St. Michael, Minnesota
  • Walker Career Center, Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Indiana County Technology Center, Indiana, Pennsylvania
  • East Cooper Center for Advanced Studies (formerly Wando High School) Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina
  • Wheeling High School, Wheeling, Illinois
  • Capital High School, Helena, Montana
  • Grand Haven, Grand Haven, Michigan
  • Whitehall, Whitehall, Michigan
  • Romeo, Romeo, Michigan
  • Racine Washington Park, Racine, Wisconsin
  • Central Columbia, Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania
  • Four Cities Compact, includes Barberton and Wadsworth
  • Barberton HS, Barberton, Ohio
  • Wadsworth, Wadsworth, Ohio

“Students in the SME PRIME program today are preparing to be the advanced manufacturing leaders of tomorrow,” said Luce. “We’re thrilled to provide support to these maturing programs and the educators and students who participate in them.”

The 2021 SME PRIME Outcomes Report indicates that 89% of SME PRIME seniors nationwide pursued careers or education in manufacturing or engineering upon graduation.”


Article Topics

News
Manufacturing
SME Education Foundation
   All topics

SME Education Foundation News & Resources

SME Education Foundation supports SME PRIME schools with sustainability grants

Latest in Materials Handling

Efficient Docks Create Efficient Warehouse Operations
Reusable pallet provider RM2 adds Wayne Cochran as COO
Interact Analysis: Poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
C-Suite Interview with Fancisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources