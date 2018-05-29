So You Want to Automate?
One indisputable fact exists for most manufacturers and distributors: warehouse automation stands as one of the last areas where long-term costs can be significantly reduced. In addition to providing long-term benefits that generate additional cost savings, warehouse automation technology, specifically the combination of an AS/RS and WES, can help manufacturers and distributors:
- Improve overall efficiency
- Meet growing consumer demand
- Raise productivity
- Lower risk
- Boost throughput
- And increase inventory accuracy
