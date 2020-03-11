Soft Robotics solves costly e-commerce reverse logistics problems

Innovative robotics pioneer Soft Robotics (Booth 3627) has announced the first robotic solution specifically designed for the handling of product returns. An extension of the SuperPick plat-form, the SuperPick Polybag Picking System is a new, end-to-end robotic materials handling solution designed to solve unconstrained materials handling challenges in labor starved mar-kets and can integrate across a variety of applications.

“Reverse logistics and returns handling have become the center of attention for many e-commerce companies as recent studies have shown that 41% of people who purchase items online do so with the intention of returning at least part of their order,” said Carl Vause, CEO.

The turnkey system is designed for order fulfillment and returns processing of items in poly-bags or self-sealing mailer bags. These malleable plastic bags have become the preferred packaging method in e-commerce due to the lower shipping costs versus cardboard boxes.

Modex 2020 is scheduled to be held March 9-12 at Georgia’s World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.



