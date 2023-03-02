MMH    Topics 

Softeon acquires warehouse technology and implementation firm GetUsROI

The acquisition provides Softeon with AttunedLab’s next generation, fully composable tools for integration and orchestration of materials handling systems, advanced user interface development, analytics, and more.

Softeon, a global supply chain software leader, has acquired warehouse technology and implementation firm GetUsROI LLC and its AttunedLabs software development arm.

The acquisition provides Softeon with AttunedLab’s next generation, fully composable tools for integration and orchestration of materials handling systems, advanced user interface development, analytics, and more, providing unmatched speed and ease of deployment and maximum flexibility over time, Softeon explained. The company states the move also enhances its ability to help customers navigate a challenging logistics landscape characterized by growing complexity and pervasive labor shortages, leading many to automate order fulfillment processes – creating the need for integration and coordination across multiple hardware and software systems.

Delivered via GetUsROI’s open LUCA supply chain execution platform, the tools will enable Softeon Warehouse Management and Warehouse Execution Systems to offer low code/no code integration with a wide range of materials handling systems, including mobile robots, goods-to-person technologies, traditional sortation systems, put walls, and more, according to Softeon. This technology will also enable companies to move past traditional boundaries of supply chain applications to more fully and easily achieve their desired states and operating results, Softeon added.

As part of the acquisition, GetUsROI’s systems implementation services group, with a perfect record of success across nearly 100 projects, will continue its mission of bringing high ROI solutions to distribution and manufacturing operations all over the world, whatever the mix of vendors and technologies.

GetUsROI founder Mark Fralick will become Chief Technology Officer at Softeon, while GetUsROI’s Brian Pier will take the role of VP of Solution Delivery.

“The addition of these incredible capabilities and expertise will benefit our collective customers, as well as provide substantial future value and agility over time,” said Softeon CEO Jim Hoefflin.

Softeon will continue to pursue GetUsROI’s unique “Any-to-Any” approach – integration and workflow management from any system to any system, capabilities essential in an increasingly heterogeneous distribution technology environment.

Hoefflin adds that “This is a great deal for Softeon and GetUsROI customers and significantly changes the dynamics of the warehouse software market. Softeon is leading the way to a more open, connected, agile world that will enable companies to keep up with the speed of innovation and quickly react to new requirements and opportunities, delivering competitive advantage.”

Adds Fralick, “Now with Softeon, we will continue to deliver the maximum ROI from each customer’s investment in distribution technologies and enable organizations to choose and successfully deploy the best solutions for their needs across software and hardware vendors. The LUCA composable enablement platform will continue to power this success for both Softeon’s WMS and WES as well as the broader market.”

Importantly, added Softeon, these integration and deployment tools will be available to systems integrators, allowing them to deliver tailored solutions for customers without programming in a way not available from any other software provider. Find out more about Softeon’s enhanced warehouse software and integration tools at the upcoming ProMat exhibition March 20-23 at McCormick Place in Chicago, booth #S3578.


