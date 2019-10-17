Softeon announces investment from Warburg Pincus

Softeon, a leading provider of supply chain software including warehouse management system (“WMS”), distributed order management (“DOM”) and warehouse execution system (“WES”) solutions, today announced a minority investment from Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing. This investment from Warburg Pincus will allow Softeon to expand its sales & marketing teams, geographical presence and product innovation. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Softeon is a global supply chain software provider with the industry’s strongest track record of delivering customer success. Its industry-leading software platform, built on a single, integrated, standards-based technology foundation, is anchored by its WMS and DOM solutions.

Softeon also provides a broad array of complementary supply chain capabilities including labor and resource management, store enablement, planning and network inventory management, 3PL billing and freight audit.In addition, Softeon has recently expanded its supply chain execution capabilities with a one-of-a-kind solution for autonomous flow distribution through its state-of-the-art warehouse execution system offering.

“Softeon has been fully self-funded and profitable since its inception. This investment validates our recent performance and strengthens our commitment to offer industry-leading solutions to more customers in more verticals, with a continued focus on exceptional customer success and satisfaction,” said Gana Govind, President, Softeon. “Our partnership with Warburg Pincus will accelerate such efforts and I am thrilled to see the company enter its next growth phase.”

Warburg Pincus is a leading global private equity firm focused on thesis-driven growth at scale.

Since its inception, the firm has invested in excess of $17 billion in technology companies, including many well-known firms in the logistics sector.

“Softeon is an exciting opportunity for us given its differentiated supply chain solutions and strong customer base. Warburg Pincus has a long-standing track record of investing in the logistics technology sector and we look forward to partnering with the Softeon team as they continue to expand,”

- Alex Berzofsky, Managing Director, Warburg Pincus.

“Their software is crucial for many companies of all sizes and complexities with warehousing needs. We are confident that the company is primed for strong growth in the years ahead,”

-Angel Pu, Vice President, Warburg Pincus.

About Softeon

Softeon is a global provider of supply chain solutions from planning through execution, anchored by our Warehouse Management System (WMS) and Distributed Order Management (DOM) solutions. Our solution platform is engineered to reduce complex problems into simple solutions for a faster time to market and lower cost of ownership. Users can implement solutions incrementally to solve a specific challenge or deploy an integrated solution. Configurable modules and powerful rules-based capability give market leaders the business agility they need to get ahead and stay ahead. Companies choose the flexibility and ease-of-use of the Softeon platform to drive higher business value and accelerate ROI. Deployment options include on-premise, in the cloud or a hybrid model– delivered with a proven track record of success and customer value. For more information, please visit www.softeon.com.

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing. The firm has more than $62 billion in private equity assets under management. The firm’s active portfolio of more than 190 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 19 private equity funds, which have invested more than $79 billion in over 880 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai and Singapore. For more information please visit www.warburgpincus.com.



