MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

Softeon launches Innovation Lab

The facility features a small sortation system with an integrated weigh scale and label print and apply; voice applications; smart carts; pick-to-light systems; mobile robots, put walls and more.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Automotive Works on it’s Mojo
Manufacturing output declines for fifth consecutive month in March, says ISM
Warehousing Answered: From Transaction to Value Added
Alstef Group acquires U.S.-based logistics automation leader Solution Net Systems
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
More Automation

Softeon, a provider of supply chain software with the industry’s best record for customer success, announces the opening of its new, expanded Warehouse of the Future Innovation Lab, under which it will continue the company’s strong track record of innovation in warehouse management and warehouse execution systems (WMS and WES) and beyond.

The new 2200-square-foot lab has been opened in an office complex close to Softeon’s Reston, VA headquarters, replacing a smaller lab that Softeon had opened inside its headquarters building in 2008.

Softeon made significant investments in distribution technologies and tools to power this new lab. The facility features a small sortation system with an integrated weigh scale and label print and apply; voice applications; smart carts; pick-to-light systems; mobile robots, put walls and more.

All of these technologies are powered by Softeon’s WMS and WES solutions, which provide direct management and optimization of the systems without the need for any additional third-party software, as is typically the case with other WMS providers.

The lab serves multiple purposes, including:

—A unified testing bed for Softeon engineers to develop and commercialize new distribution capabilities and technology
—The chance for customers and prospects to interact with Softeon subject matter experts
—The opportunity for companies to gain hands-on experience with a variety of software and materials handling technologies and to craft solutions to distribution challenges and opportunities

“The new Innovation Lab both illustrates and supports Softeon’s position as the leader in warehouse software innovation, as industry analysts have recognized,” says Dan Gilmore, chief marketing officer at Softeon, adding “We continue to push the envelope in WMS and WES, and now have a world-class facility for our own R&D efforts and for customers to experience and explore ideas.”

You can see a short, narrated video tour of the lab here: http://www.softeon.com/Innovation-Lab


Article Topics

News
Technology
Automation
Software
Automation
Softeon
Supply Chain Software
   All topics

Automation News & Resources

Automotive Works on it’s Mojo
Manufacturing output declines for fifth consecutive month in March, says ISM
Warehousing Answered: From Transaction to Value Added
Alstef Group acquires U.S.-based logistics automation leader Solution Net Systems
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
OPEX demonstrates warehouse automation solutions and expertise
State of the industry: MHI releases annual report at ProMat 2023
More Automation

Latest in Materials Handling

EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
Automotive Works on it’s Mojo
60 Seconds with Aileen Ryan, President of RAIN Alliance
Where is fleet management headed?
What’s the environmental impact of wood pallets?
Pallet flow rack as recipe for efficiency
C-Suite Interview with Joe Colletti: Integration is the name of the game
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources